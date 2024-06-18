Hansi Flick’s assistant left impressed after ‘spying’ on Barcelona star in Euro 2024 clash

A member of new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick’s coaching staff was in attendance at France’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria on Monday night.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who reveal that as much came with a view to keeping an eye on Jules Koundé.

The subject of Koundé’s place in new boss Flick’s plans in Catalunya’s capital has proven a major talking point with a view to next season.

This comes amid ongoing debate when it comes to the best use of the former Sevilla star.

Koundé spent the majority of last season lining out at right-back for Barcelona, a position which he grew into in thoroughly impressive fashion.

The widespread understanding, though, is that the 25-year-old favours taking to the pitch at the heart of defence.

Hansi Flick, as a result, has something of a decision to make…

And, on Monday, the German kicked into gear efforts towards making precisely as much.

As per Sport, Heiko Westermann, an assistant on the incoming coaching staff of Barcelona’s headmaster, was in the stands to watch Koundé in action for France.

The stopper was afforded a starting berth in Les Bleus’ Euros showdown with Austria, and went on to enjoy a thoroughly impressive evening’s work.

Unfortunately for Koundé, however, as much will likely only have strengthened his cause to continue at full-back, the position in which Didier Deschamps opted to utilise his talents last night.

Conor Laird | GSFN