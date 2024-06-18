Hansi Flick approves Barcelona top target list consisting of Newcastle United and Liverpool stars

Barcelona are eyeing up the possibility of a summer transfer window without financial restrictions, which would happen if they raise the funds required to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. With that in mind, they have drawn up a shortlist of targets, and at the top of the list is two Premier League big-hitters.

As per Sport, Barcelona have identified Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz as their top targets. Despite their well-documented financial woes, club bosses do not rule out being able to complete both deals.

🚨 Bruno Guimarães and Luis Díaz are the players chosen by Barcelona to reinforce the squad with. If the signing of the latter isn't possible, they will go for Nico Williams instead. It's promising to be a long transfer window. @joaquimpiera — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 18, 2024

Guimaraes has a £100m release clause at Newcastle, although Barcelona have no intention of triggering that. They’d have to rely on the Premier League side accepting an instalment-based offer, and the same would likely be the case for Liverpool with Diaz.

If Barcelona cannot afford Diaz, they are prepared to make their move for Nico Williams, another top target. However, like Guimaraes at Newcastle, he has a release clause that Athletic Club do not intend to budge on.

Truth be told, it would be a big surprise if Barcelona were able to sign one of Guimaraes or Diaz, let alone both. Their finances are sure to be restricting even if they return to the 1:1 rule, so fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up. Cheaper alternatives will surely be the way to go.