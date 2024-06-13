Hansi Flick in agreement with Barcelona on futures of Frenkie de Jong & Ronald Araújo

An insight into the plans of Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick for two headline members of his squad has today been forthcoming.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and surrounds Frenkie de Jong, and Ronald Araújo.

The names of both midfielder De Jong and defender Araújo have of course taken their place front and centre in the media chatter once more ahead of the summer.

As much comes amid long-standing suggestions that one, or even both, could be moved on, to raise funds for reinforcements to new boss Flick’s squad.

As per the aforementioned MD, however, such a scenario is not one which Barcelona’s headmaster himself is in any way interested in.

In fact, Flick has already made clear to the Blaugrana brass that he wants to have De Jong and Araújo at his disposal for next season.

The German tactician sees both as central figures in his project in Catalunya’s capital.

Not only that, but it is added that Deco and the Camp Nou board are in agreement with such a stance:

‘Neither coach Hansi Flick nor sports director Deco want to decapitalize their squad given that selling them would mean losing two high-level and adapted players and signing others at exorbitant prices.’

Conor Laird | GSFN