New Hanover's CJ Kornegay, Hoggard's Trey Nixon lead StarNews Athlete of the Week

We've almost wrapped up high school sports for 2023, but these athletes are still turning in big performances.

We start in basketball where New Hanover forward CJ Kornegay scored 20 points and shot 90% from the field as the Wildcats defeated Coastal Christian 64-38 on Tuesday.

In football, Hoggard defensive back Trey Nixon made one of the biggest plays of his high school career as he intercepted Weddington quarterback Tyler Budge's pass and returned it to the four-yard line in the NCHSAA 4A state championship on Saturday.

Finally, New Hanover girls basketball player Tamorie Wilson poured in 15 points thanks to her 82% from the free throw line to push the Wildcats past Cardinal Gibbons 55-50 Saturday.

Now it's your turn to decide the next StarNews Athlete of the Week. Voting closes Wednesday night, and results will be announced Thursday.

WILHARM SETS RECORD Hoggard quarterback Hudson Wilharm sets single-season passing record

HOGGARD FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Hoggard football's remarkable 2023 season ends in NCHSAA 4A title loss

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: StarNews Athlete of the Week Poll Dec. 11