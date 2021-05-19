Hannibal's Quinn Thomas wins state championship by one shot

May 19—It certainly wasn't the best of starts for Quinn Thomas.

But his steady play down the stretch earned him the Class 4 boys golf state championship on Tuesday afternoon at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.

Thomas, a freshman from Hannibal, shot a final-round 2-over-par 74 for a 36-hole total of 146 and a one-stroke victory over Glendale sophomore Max Bowman and Warrensburg senior Brooks Baldwin.

"No, I haven't felt it yet," Thomas said about 20 minutes after the round. "It happened so fast. I thought I was tied."

He was almost tied as Bowman's birdie putt on the par-3 18th barely missed.

"He got close," Thomas said. "I was a little frightened then."

"Maybe an inch, just burned the right edge," Bowman said. "It was a bad read. I've been doing that all day, just hitting good putts (but) not where I wanted to."

On the previous hole, Bowman sank a 12-footer to save par and remain within striking distance.

"I knew I had to make that to stay in it," Bowman said. "I tried to chip that ball in (from the right fringe short of the green), just blew it by a little bit and had a tester coming back."

Thomas converted two-putt pars from about 30 feet on the final two holes to retain the lead.

"Two 30-footers, I had to put them inside 2 feet and make them," he said. "The last one was probably 3 feet."

Thomas' two nines could not have been more different. One shot behind Bowman to begin the round, he double-bogeyed the first hole after hitting a shot out of bounds and the fourth hole after a lost ball to fall five shots back.

"I was down," he said. "One of my coaches told me you have to keep going. The next hole, I happened to birdie. On 7, I birdied from the bunker, but bogeyed 8 and birdied 9."

After the roller-coaster front nine, Thomas was steady on the back with one birdie and one bogey.

Bowman owned a three-shot lead at the turn, but he made double-bogey on the par-3 11th hole and Baldwin sank a birdie to earn a share of the lead at 1-over-par. Baldwin took the lead after Bowman bogeyed No. 13, and all three players were 2-over after Thomas birdied 13 and Baldwin bogeyed 14.

Story continues

Bowman bogeyed the par-5 15th hole to fall one shot back, and Baldwin bogeyed 17 to relinquish his share of the lead.

"I was thinking state championship coming down here," said Thomas, who started playing golf at age 4 and competitively one year later. "You know you can do it, but actually doing it and proving it to yourself is hard."

"I was happy with (the round), but I know I need to go work on my driving because I was all over the golf course today," Bowman said. "I had a few good drives, but most of the time I was trying to punch out of the woods and save par."

DeSmet teammates Blake Skomia and Colby Sauer were next with 149 and 150, respectively, leading the Spartans' charge to the team championship with a 610, 24 shots ahead of Vianney. Sauer's 2-under 70 was Tuesday's best round, and DeSmet's Drew Hollman shot 72.

Will Ireland of Webster Groves also was at 150 after a closing 71, and St. Dominic's Colin Aubuchon and Ladue's William Park were tied at 151.

LOCAL ENTRIES

Carson Frazier, a senior at Webb City, carded an 83 for the best second-round score among the five local players, and his 36-hole total of 170 was also the lowest.

Webb City senior Dylan Burlingame finished at 89-171, and junior Keegon Dill had 87-174.

For Carl Junction, junior Noah Williams had 86-181, and freshman Thomas Walker had 90-182.