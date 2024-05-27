Hannahs left to ponder why ISU baseball will not host NCAA regional

When Indiana State baseball hosted a NCAA regional in 2023, it had a passionate, community-uniting vibe that everyone wanted to repeat.

It was a vibe that everyone from college baseball experts to ISU fans thought would be repeated given the Sycamores’ healthy 42-13 record and lofty 10th spot in the national college baseball Ratings Percentage Index or RPI.

However, ISU fans have also been disappointed by NCAA decisions before and on Sunday? They had their hearts broken again.

Indiana State baseball will not host a NCAA baseball regional, despite their apparently solid credentials to do so. The NCAA announced its tournament host sites on Sunday and Terre Haute was not among the 16 regional sites chosen.

ISU will assuredly be in the NCAA field, which will be announced in full at noon tomorrow (ESPN2), but they will be traveling to do so.

That didn’t sit well with ISU baseball coach Mitch Hannahs, who spoke to the Tribune-Star not long after the NCAA made its site decisions public. He was still trying to find the right way to tell his team.

“I’m trying to spend a little time here and get my thoughts in order before I talk to my team. Kind of after a hard-fought game, you want your emotions to calm down,” Hannahs said.

“And right now? My emotion is that you’re somewhat pissed off because rules are put into place and this is what you go by and this is what you need to do and things seem to change in the middle of the game sometimes. I guess that’s the frustrating part in this,” Hannahs added.

As far as tangible things that might have kept ISU from being a host (the school bid to host both a regional and super regional), the only thing that sticks out on the Sycamores’ resume is a 3-6 record against Quad 1 teams, the best in college baseball.

Apart from that, though, ISU’s credentials were solid and there were schools chosen to host who didn’t have a RPI, or Quad 1 record, or both, that were as lofty as the Sycamores’ were.

Schools that have a lower RPI than ISU that will host are: Oklahoma State (11), Virginia (12), UC Santa Barbara (13), Oklahoma (14), North Carolina State (15), Oregon State (18), East Carolina (22) and Arizona (31).

UCSB (3-3 vs. Quad 1) and Arizona (3-9) matched ISU’s Quad 1 win total.

Both major college baseball publications — Baseball America and D1Baseball — projected ISU as a host in their last NCAA tournament field projections made on Sunday before the hosts were announced.

Hannahs could only speculate as to why ISU was not chosen to host.

“I think at the end of the day they’re going to point to the conference tournament and say we should have won it. I feel that’s an unfair way to judge our team,” said Hannahs.

ISU finished second to host Evansville in the MVC Tournament.

“Especially based on the weather delays, especially based on burning a starter [Jared Spencer] on 26 pitches due to lightning. There were a lot of factors that came into that tournament this year that created less than an even playing field. I think it gave them a reason to move in a different direction, but I think it’s extremely unfair,” Hannahs added.

Without many obvious flaws in ISU’s resume, there are speculative factors that could have cost Terre Haute a regional.

Last year, ISU infamously turned down a super regional berth it had the right to host. Hannahs was asked if it was possible that the residual damage inflicted by that decision meant the NCAA didn’t want to deal with that situation again? This despite the fact that ISU had bid to host both rounds.

“That’s a really good question and a really good point. Obviously, we didn’t do ourselves any favors in that scenario. So I could understand that side of it,” Hannahs said.

In answering that question, Hannahs cited another factor that could have been costly for the Sycamores. Former Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales had been on the NCAA baseball selection committee until ISU and Clinkscales parted ways in January.

Clinkscales was on the committee a year ago, but was replaced on it after he was no longer ISU’s athletic director.

“I think ultimately it comes down to having someone in the room who is fighting for your league and fighting for Indiana State,” Hannahs said.

“Last year, having Sherard in the room was very helpful. They’re not going to do certain things if you have representation in the room. I think not having that [influence] in the room was a big factor in this,” he added.

After Indiana State was left out of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in March, the sting of this will be felt again by Sycamores fans.

Hannahs, however, pointed out one big difference between men’s basketball and baseball.

“I think the players feel the same way I feel, and I think that anyone who roots for Indiana State, Terre Haute, the Wabash Valley, a lot of feel the same way right now,” said Hannahs, referring to feeling snubbed.

“The difference is we can do something about it on the field. That’s what we have to understand. That’s what we have to prepare for,” he added.

• Watch party — Indiana State athletics will host an NCAA Tournament Selection Show watch party on Monday as the Sycamores wait with the rest of Division I Baseball for the unveiling of the entire tournament field.

The Sycamore watch party, sponsored by Zink Distributing, will be held at Rick’s Garage at Idle Creek Golf Course starting at 11:30 a.m.

The event will be held in conjunction with the nationally televised selection show on ESPN2 starting at noon.

The watch party is open to the public. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase food from the Rick’s Garage menu.