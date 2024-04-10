Hannah Jones: Wales captain re-signs for Gloucester-Hartpury

Hannah Jones has captained Wales since the 2022 Rugby World Cup [Getty Images]

Wales captain Hannah Jones has signed a new two-year deal with Gloucester-Hartpury.

Jones has been with the current English Premiership champions since 2015, having attended Hartpury University.

She is the latest Wales international to commit her future to the club, with Bethan Lewis and Sisilia Tuipulotu also signing new contracts.

"I love Gloucester, it's nice being in a winning team," said the 27-year-old centre.

"The facilities, the coaches, the players... I'm looking forward to being there for another two years.

"You've got Mo [Natasha] Hunt who is a brilliant captain, you've got Zoe Aldcroft, just learning off those types of players and their leadership styles as well."

Gloucester-Hartpury were crowned Premiership champions last season and are on course to defend their title having won 13 games from 13 so far this campaign.