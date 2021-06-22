Hannah Gordon, Joey Colby-Begovich, MJ Acosta-Ruiz on impact of Nassib coming out
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
San Francisco 49ers Chief Administration Officer Hannah Gordon and Washington Football Team VP of Guest Experience Joey Colby-Begovich join NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz to discuss the impact of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib coming out. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network