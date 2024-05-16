Hanlon & Stevenson on 'emotional' but 'unforgettable' Hibs farewell

[SNS]

Emotional but unforgettable was the overriding feeling from Hibernian's Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon in their Easter Road farewells.

The defensive duo, products of the Hibs academy, have amassed over 1,000 games between them and played their final home fixture for Leith club in Wednesday's win over Motherwell.

The pair were part of the 2016 Scottish Cup-winning side, with 36-year-old Stevenson also claiming a League Cup winners' medal nine years prior.

"This guy beside me is the ultimate Hibs player for me," Hanlon, 34, said of Stevenson. "He has done it all. For what he has done for the club every single day, he can't be topped."

Speaking of Hanlon, Stevenson added: "I’m not just saying this because he is here, but he has given a lot to this club. He was the best player on the park [on Wednesday] and he has made my job a lot easier over the years."

Left-back Stevenson says a lap of honour round Easter Road following the full-time whistle was an experience he will never forget.

Hanlon echoed that view by saying: "I'm really proud of those scenes at the end with the fans and my family. It will live with me forever."