Hanlon joins Stevenson at Raith Rovers

Paul Hanlon (right) has reunited with Lewis Stevenson (left) at Raith Rovers [SNS]

Paul Hanlon has joined fellow Hibernian legend Lewis Stevenson by sealing a move to Raith Rovers.

The 34-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal with the second-tier side, left Easter Road at the end of last season after making more than 500 appearances for the club.

Left-back Stevenson, who also left Hibs at the end of last term, made the switch to Kirkcaldy in May.

Rovers boss Ian Murray, who played with Hanlon at Hibs, said the centre-back is "an excellent signing" and "brings us real quality in defence".