Hanley targets return before end of season

Norwich City club captain Grant Hanley says he hopes to be back from injury before the end of the season.

The Scotland international has only been involved in nine games this campaign after a disrupted return from a serious achilles injury which he sustained at the end of last season.

He last played for the Canaries on 6 March 2024 in the defeat at Middlesbrough.

You can watch part two of our interview with Hanley on this web page on Friday afternoon.

Hanley is speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk's Rob Butler.