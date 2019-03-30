Hanley Ramirez's first home run with Indians was an absolute moonshot originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

He did say he still has some pop left.

Former Boston Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez earned a spot on the Indians' Opening Day roster after signing a minor-league contract with Cleveland in February.

And after going 0-for-3 in his Indians debut, Ramirez got down to business.

Here's Hanley's first home run with Cleveland in the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. It traveled a very long way.

Ramirez's solo blast also was the Indians' first run of the season, as they were shut out 2-0 in their season opener.

Ramirez's production dropped pretty sharply near the end of his time in Boston -- he was batting .254 and was mired in an 0-for-20 skid when the Red Sox released him last May -- but he did hit 23 home runs just two seasons ago, so perhaps the Tribe can rely on him for occasional power.

The 35-year-old has batted in the No. 5 spot as the designated hitter in each of Cleveland's first two games, so apparently manager Terry Francona feels the same way.

