Hank Gathers’ teammates and son reunite to remember the late LMU star and the Lions’ incredible 1990 Tourney run
The Loyola Marymount University community was devastated when Hank Gathers, star of the LMU Lions and one of the nation’s best college basketball players, collapsed and died on the court. Yahoo Sports documented the reunion of Gathers’ son Aaron and Hank’s former teammates to reminisce about the Lions’ inspirational 1990 NCAA Tournament run in the face of tragedy.
