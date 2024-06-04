Hank Foiles, 94, was a legend at Granby High and spent 11 seasons in the major leagues

Hank Foiles Jr. made only one all-star game appearance during his 11-year career as a major league catcher.

But Foiles never lamented that he missed out on a return to the Midsummer Classic.

“It’s something everybody wants, but few attain,” Foiles once told The Virginian-Pilot. “For one game, I was in the company of the greats. That’s good enough for me.”

Foiles, a legendary athlete at Granby High in Norfolk before embarking on a major league career that took him to nine teams, died May 21. He was 94.

Foiles was regarded as one of the greatest athletes to ever call Hampton Roads home. He starred in football, baseball, basketball and track at Granby. Foiles is in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame and the Granby High School Hall of Fame.

When The Pilot named the “50 Great Athletes of South Hampton Roads” in 2008, Foiles checked in at No. 39.

Foiles’ MLB career spanned from 1953 until 1964, and he had some stories to tell. He threw out Jackie Robinson twice in one game, called Joe DiMaggio a friend and rubbed elbows with greats of the game, including Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Duke Snider, Roberto Clemente and Roger Maris.

But Foiles never made much money in the big leagues.

“That’s because I played in B.C.,” Foiles once said. “Before cash.”

Henry Lee Foiles Jr. grew up poor in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood and he rattled around the neighborhood with a group of kids nicknamed “The Barefoot Boys” because they usually trudged to school without shoes.

“We were poor but didn’t know it,” Foiles said. “From sunup to sundown, we would go out and play football, basketball and baseball. I had a great childhood.”

Foiles was the son of a diehard New York Yankees fan, and Henry Sr. was a former minor league baseball player. The younger Foiles starred at any sport he tried at Granby, and often it didn’t take long. As a senior he casually threw javelins back to some track team members and was asked to join the squad. He did, and he won a state championship with a state-record throw.

As a football player, Foiles played center and linebacker for a Granby team that went 32-1 and won three state championships from 1944-46. He had more than 50 college scholarship offers to play football but elected to play baseball.

Foiles was drafted by the Yankees out of high school and toiled in the minor leagues for six seasons before making his major league debut in 1953 with Cincinnati. Foiles stuck in the majors for more than a decade as a defensive-minded catcher who knew how to call a good game.

“God gave me a cannon right here,” Foiles told The Pilot last year during an interview in his Newport News retirement community.

He retired in 1964 with a career .243 batting average, 46 home runs, 166 RBIs and a .321 on-base percentage. He was regarded as the first major leaguer to wear contact lenses.

Among Foiles’ cherished major league memories was his meeting with DiMaggio. During a spring training, the Yankees legend asked Foiles to throw batting practice, and later asked him if he liked Italian food.

“I kept calling him Mr. DiMaggio,” Foiles said. “And he replied, ‘Hank, my name is Joe.’”

They went to dinner that first day and remained friends until DiMaggio’s death in 1999.

But Foiles’ most lasting memory was a glorious afternoon — yes, the all-star game back then was a day game — in St. Louis in 1957. Foiles was enjoying his finest season as a major leaguer. He hit .391 in June and went into the all-star break sporting a .313 average with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Foiles’ fellow all-stars that year included Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Ernie Banks, Stan Musial and Frank Robinson. Cincinnati’s Ed Bailey was the National League’s starting catcher, so Foiles was relegated to the bench until the ninth inning.

Manager Walter Alston sent Foiles in to pinch hit. After a wild pitch during his at-bat allowed Mays to score, Foiles ripped a single off Chicago’s Billy Pierce and scored on Banks’ single.

“I had butterflies pretty good,” Foiles said. “But once I stepped in the batter’s box, everything was fine.”

A hand injury hampered Foiles throughout 1958 and his average dropped to .205. Injuries kept Foiles from playing more than 56 major league games in a season again before his retirement after the 1964 season.

Foiles and his wife, Joyce Zoby Foiles, were married as 19-year-olds, and they were together until her death in 2012. Foiles’ sons, Hank III and Marc, often traveled with him during his baseball career and met many of the game’s legends.

“The only rule Dad had was that we couldn’t ask for autographs,” Hank III told The Pilot last year.

Foiles said in an interview last year that he wanted to be remembered as someone “who played hard every game. I took no quarter and gave no quarter.”

“I’ve had a good life,” he added. “I don’t know whether it’s been a wonderful life, but it’s been good.”

Jami Frankenberry is Sports Editor at The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press. Reach him at jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.com