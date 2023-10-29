Hangover effect among questions for Florida football following loss to rival No. 1 Georgia

Florida football received a harsh dose of reality during Saturday's 43-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

The Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) are still far from the elite standard of the rival Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC), who won their 25th straight and appear well on their way to their third straight College Football Playoff appearance.

For Florida, the challenge the rest of the season will come in sticking together and learning from lopsided defeat.

"We have a group that has character," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "I think, ultimately, when you fail in the game of football and in life, you got an opportunity to learn.

"How do you get wiser? You make mistakes along the way. How do you get smarter and get better at what you do, how do you continue to grow and develop? Ultimately you have to go through tough times, you have to make mistakes along the way. And we did today."

Here are three questions for Florida following Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs:

Will there be a hangover effect for the Florida Gators?

After last season's 42-20 loss to Georgia, Florida responded with an inspired two-game win streak which included a road win at Texas A&M and home win against South Carolina.

How will Florida respond to similar blowout loss this season? The Gators host 2-6 Arkansas at The Swamp, which projects as a get-right game, considering the Razorbacks have lost six straight and fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos before the bye week.

"We know what this team has," Florida quarterback Graham Mertz said. "And we know that our best is still out there. So, there will be no snowball effect from this, I can guarantee you that."

A win against Arkansas would clinch bowl eligibility for the Gators for a second straight season under Napier. A loss would make things dicier. UF's final three games are all against ranked teams -- at No. 15 LSU, at No. 16 Missouri and home against No. 4 Florida State

"I do think that this group will respond the right way," Napier said. "I think ultimately, as a staff and as a team, being a man and taking ownership of things that you can do better ... we can compromise our character, or we can choose character, and we can go about our business."

Can UF football's beleaguered defense get back on track?

The bloom is off the rose for first-year Florida defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. After giving up an average of 13.5 points in its first four games, UF's defense has careened back to reality., allowing 30 or more points in three of four games.

Against Georgia, Florida surrendered 315 yards passing and 171 yards rushing on 4.5 yards per carry.

For the season, UF's defense has failed to generate momentum-changing plays, ranking last in the SEC in sacks (11) and turnovers forced (4).

"We have a lot of football left to play," Florida cornerback Jason Marshall said. "It's getting back to the lab, and we have work to do. That's the message, we have work to do."

Can UF football play a cleaner on special teams?

Questions continue to linger on special teams as UF punter Jeremy Crashaw had a punt blocked for the second time in UF's last nine games (the last blocked punt coming in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State). The punt blocked out of the end zone resulted in a safety, putting Georgia up 26-7 and capping a second quarter in which UGA outscored Florida 16-0. Georgia scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter on short fields after Napier decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 from his own 34 yard lined and Mertz turned the ball over at his own 11-yard line on a fumble.

"We made too many errors," Napier said. "The sack/fumble and the blocked punt in particular, those two, it's a 14-point swing and a ton of momentum."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 3 questions for Florida Gators football following loss to UGA Bulldogs