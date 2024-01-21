Advertisement

Hanging on: UTEP men clamp down late to topple Western Kentucky

Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
For 35 minutes against Western Kentucky, the UTEP men checked every box except the biggest one: defense against Conference USA's highest-scoring team.

In the final five minutes that can reset the narrative of the season, the Miners checked that box as well and came away with a 93-87 victory that gave them a sweep of their homestand.

Trailing by three points entering the stretch, the Miners closed with a 21-12 run to even their CUSA record at 2-2.

Western Kentucky was shooting 62% and had 54 points in the paint in building a 75-72 lead. Over the final five minutes, the Miners at one point forced four consecutive turnovers while scoring on their final nine possessions.

The Miners made 24-of-29 free throws while Western Kentucky was 5-of-12 from the line on a night when they made 62% of its field goals.

Tae Hardy led the Miners with 27 points while Corey Camper Jr. had his best game as a Miner with 19 points. Zid Powell added 17.

Miners up 42-40 at half

UTEP led most of the first half but needed a Corey Camper Jr. buzzer beater to take a 42-40 lead to the intermission.

That answered a 7-0 Western Kentucky run after the Miners had taken their biggest lead at 40-33.

UTEP wasn't distinguished on defense in the first 20 minutes when WKU shot 53%, but the Miners uncharacteristically made 5-of-12 3-pointers and 7-of-7 free throws.

Hardy had 15 points in the first half to lead UTEP.

Up next

The Miners are back on the road as they start a two-game swing with a Thursday night game at Louisiana Tech. The 5 p.m. Central time tip will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on 600 ESPN El Paso.

