Hang in there UCF fans, life in the Big 12 gets better. History tells us so | RYAN PRITT

You’re going to hear it all week, UCF fans, just get ready.

“Welcome to the Power Five!”

“Welcome to the Big 12!”

You know that pledge you made that one time to delete social media for a while? Maybe you were saving it as a New Year's resolution.

Well, why wait?

But relax. I’m not here to pile on.

See, I’ve seen this before. Giving up a 28-point lead in just over 19 minutes?

OK, maybe not that. But struggling to get acquainted to life in a major conference? You bet.

The Knights are hardly the first squad to suffer a few early speed bumps in the transition to the big time. And yes, I know blowing a 35-7 lead to lose to Baylor at home on Saturday felt like more than a bump. More like a chasm.

But the Knights aren’t even the first team to run into a few initial struggles in this particular league. All you had to do to confirm was turn on your TVs a little later Saturday night as West Virginia and TCU tussled.

Let’s go back to 2012. WVU came into its inaugural Big 12 season fresh off a 70-33 Orange Bowl victory over Clemson and boasting arguably its most talented offense in school history with quarterback Geno Smith and wideouts Steadman Bailey and Tavon Austin in the fold.

TCU also came in that year and all the Horned Frogs did was go a combined 47-5 from 2008-2011 including a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2010 and a Rose Bowl win Wisconsin in 2011, capping a 13-0, unbeaten season.

All that momentum. All that talent.

And both squads went 7-6 in 2012.

Because it’s not a matter of talent. UCF has talent.

And it’s not a matter of competing with the league’s top teams. WVU and TCU both won at Texas in 2012. UCF hung right with reigning league champ Kansas State last week.

It’s about depth. It’s about consistency. It's about week-to-week, game-to-game and in Saturday's case, minute-to-minute execution

Any golfer worth his weight in Titleists will tell you that it's not perfecting the good shots you hit, it’s hitting the shanks a little straighter. And when it comes to Power Five football, it’s not playing with the good teams, it's taking care of the “bad” ones.

I put that word in quotations because it’s a relative term. Because statistically speaking, Baylor was the worst team in the league. I see no other way to paint it when you’re last in scoring offense and scoring defense.

But Baylor isn’t Temple or South Florida, the two teams that finished at the bottom of the American Athletic Conference last year. Remember, the Bears are just two seasons removed from winning a league title. Coach Dave Aranda won a national championship while serving as defensive coordinator at LSU in 2020.

You can go up and down the Big 12 and find rosters and coaches of similar pedigree. Having Oklahoma and Texas at the top doesn’t make this league great. Having a team like Baylor at the bottom does.

Back in 2012, West Virginia needed 70 points in its inaugural league home game to survive those Bears 70-63. Then, the Mountaineers won 48-45 at Texas. And then? WVU lost its next five league games.

There will be days like Saturday. Nothing comes easy in Power Five football and nothing worth having ever does.

But Saturday’s loss certainly isn't any kind of overarching indictment that signals that UCF doesn’t belong among the big boys.

It's just that here, they're all big boys.

