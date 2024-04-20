Haney vs. Garcia Pay-Per-View: Here’s How To Watch the Boxing Livestream Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After meeting six times at the amateur levels (the pair split the contests 3-3), Devin “The Dream” Haney looks to defend his WBC Super Lightweight Title tonight against his rival Ryan “Super Ry” Garcia.

Haney vs. Garcia happens at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20 with a start time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The main event is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. Last-minute tickets to the fight are still available on sites like Stubhub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek.

The boxing bout is available to stream online as a pay-per-view event for $69.99 for DAZN subscribers.

Not a subscriber? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the PPV feed, as well as more than 100 live fights. Subscribers can also access fight replays, highlights and documentaries. After the free trial is finished, you can cancel the service with a 30-day notice, or keep watching for $19.99/month. You’re essentially getting two months for the price of one.

If you’d like to watch Haney vs. Garcia without a DAZN subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV fight for $79.99 as a standalone event.

Although the bout is formidable, Haney is the clear favorite — especially with a record of 31-0 with 15 knockouts. However, Garcia is no slouch himself with a record of 24-1 with 20 KOs. And with a few spicy exchanges during the fight’s press conference, it’s shaping up to be a hot one in Brooklyn.

Main Fight Card, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Super Lightweight: Devin Haney (champion) vs. Ryan Garcia — WBC Super Lightweight Title

Super Flyweight: John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez — WBA Interim Flyweight Title

Super Lightweight: Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb

Super Middleweight: Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe

Light middleweight: Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia pay-per-view is streamable on DAZN on Saturday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the main event at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

You can watch the trailer for the bout, below.

