Haney to join brother on lacrosse team at Indiana Tech

John Glenn junior Evan Haney signed his letter of intent to attend Indiana Tech on a Lacrosse scholarship. Haney, though a junior at JGHS, is allowed to sign letters of intent to NAIA schools during their junior year, unlike NCAA. Evan's brother, Ethan, is currently a freshman at Indiana Tech. They will be playing lacrosse together again once Evan graduates from John Glenn. Pictured are Front Row: Sister Eva Haney, Evan Haney, Sister Ella Haney, Back Row: Mother Marcie Haney, Brother Ethan Haney, Father Todd Haney.