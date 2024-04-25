Handscomb happy to shun T20 to push for Australia recall

[Rex]

Peter Handscomb says that he is happy to turn away from T20 cricket in order to push for a recall to Australia’s Test team.

Handscomb is back in England for a full multi-format season with Leicestershire, both this year and next.

The 32-year-old batter has played 20 Tests for Australia, averaging 37.20, the last of which was in March 2023 in India.

But he is motivated by a desire to wear the baggy green again.

“I see myself potentially being able to get back into the Test side,” he said.

“I’m not pushing the T20s and probably not pushing one-dayers anymore. To push my case with the red-ball cricket over here, it’s a strong thing I want to do.”

It is very rare for overseas international cricketers to commit to a whole summer of county cricket in the modern era, but Handscomb is prepared to buck the trend.

As he says "it may be upselling my T20 game’, but the thought of hopping from one T20 franchise competition to another does not appeal to him.

However, he understands the risks involved in such an itinerant career.

“It’s not an easy thing to go into if your form dips quite quickly,” he told BBC Radio Leicester.

“You can go from playing all the tournaments to playing none. That scares me a little bit in not having that security.

“I’m lucky in having two English parents and an English passport, so coming over to play county cricket can be an easier option.”

Peter Handscomb has scored two centuries in 20 Tests for Australia [Getty Images]

Handscomb averaged 45.40 last summer in Division Two and he has recorded two half-centuries from his three innings this season in the Championship.

He played a big part in getting the Foxes to the One-Day Cup final last year and to fourth in Division Two.

They are third after three drawn games this year, but Handscomb can sense real progression.

“It’s nice to be able to come back into an environment I already know, having played for a few counties where you pop in for a stint,” he added.

“To come back and see how everyone is progressing and what they’re doing on and off the field is really nice.”