All hands on deck for Notre Dame football against USC

Even before Notre Dame football’s matchup against USC, they are hearing good news.

The Irish are completely healthy heading into their prime-time versus the Trojans, which can only be seen as a positive. Notre Dame needs everyone to contribute everything they can to get back into the win column.

Notre Dame football’s PR team’s social media post claimed that “all student-athletes listed on the two-deep for this week’s game are available tonight vs. Southern Cal.”

As for USC, it looks like they will be getting freshman wide receiver Zachariah Branch back, but they look to be without starting cornerback Jacobe Covington.

