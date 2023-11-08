All hands on deck for Granville defense against St. Clair, Chieftains

GRANVILLE ― Like many of his Granville teammates during an injury-wracked season, Jakob Culver is being asked to do a little more to keep the Blue Aces' unbeaten season alive.

Because of even more being hurt in the secondary during last Friday's thrilling 32-29, Week 12 comeback against Tri-Valley, the second-leading receiver will also play defense in Week 13, as third-seeded Granville (12-0) takes on revenge-bent, seventh seed Bellefontaine (10-2) at 7 p.m. this Friday in a Division III, Region 11 semifinal at London's Bowlus Field.

"I've played safety the whole time up through, just not this season," said the sophomore stalwart, who has caught 54 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns. "I know they (Bellefontaine) want revenge, but we're playing with the same motivation. Everyone is in full gear and playing well, despite all the injuries. We're familiar with the system and we play as a unit. Most everyone can play both ways. Fast and physical has always been our motto."

Coach Wes Schroeder is confident Culver can step in on the other side of the ball.

"He's a three-sport athlete, so you know he's a competitor. He doesn't quit, and he fights through situations when they don't go his way," Schroeder said. "On offense, he runs really good routes and has really good hands, and it's exciting to see him mature."

The Blue Aces are sure to face plenty of adversity Friday against the Chieftains and Ohio State-committed quarterback, Tavien St. Clair, a 6-foot4, 215-pound junior who threw for 2,453 yards and 25 touchdowns last year, and 2,207 yards and 27 scores during this regular season.

Last week in the 35-28 revenge win against unbeaten, second seed London, he passed for 250 yards and four TDs, and in last year's 25-20 loss at Granville, he threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns. A Chieftain was ruled out of bounds last year in the end zone, which would have won the game.

Granville's Jakob Culver attempts to elude a Bexley tackler along the sideline during the host Blue Aces' 53-27 victory in a Division III, Region 11 first-round game at Walter J. Hodges Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

"He's better than last year, that sophomore to junior jump, with his accuracy and arm strength," Schroeder said. "He can throw it 50 yards standing in the pocket, or make those 10 to 15-yard throws, hash to hash. We pride ourselves on giving him a smaller window to throw into. We have to get guys to the ball and limit their plays, make them drive the ball."

Added senior outside linebacker Leelan Durham: "We know he's great and that he's going to make some throws, but we have to slow down their offense and not let them break the big plays. I'm a flat defender, but I also have responsibility in the run support, depending on the formation."

At 6-5, Durham and classmate Maxton Messner are big keys on the outside for the Granville defense.

"He kind of plays a hybrid position, he gives us some length back there, and he's an ultimate team player," Schroeder said of Durham, who had a tackle for loss against Tri-Valley. "I love this senior group. They've always worked hard and it's paying off."

Granville's Leelan Durham (11) moves in for the tackle on a Watkins Memorial ball carrier, as the Blue Aces beat the host Warriors 31-6 at Ascena Field to finish the regular season unbeaten on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

St. Clair throws to speedster Riley Neer, who has 72 catches and 13 TDs, and last year ran for 169 yards at Granville as a backup tailback. C.J. Wilson caught 10 passes for 130 yards in last year's loss, where hard-nosed running back Chris Fogan was out with injury, but he's healthy this time around. He has added 898 yards and 15 scores, and has over 3,000 career rushing yards.

Junior Beckett Long's heroic performance against Tri-Valley inspired his teammates. Not only did he pass for 250 yards and two TDs, and run for 89 yards and two more scores, but he led Granville with five tackles, three assists and a tackle for loss. Cooper Phillips and Cade Roberts also had tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

"He's a player, he's a leader," Durham said. "It was one of the toughest performances I've ever seen. He took big hits on two straight plays, but was still out there making plays on defense, getting third and fourth down stops."

Added Culver: "He kept getting up after the hits, and going back in. I don't think he hardly left the field."

The Blue Aces will continue to need big plays from senior Dante Varrasso, who now has surpassed 1,000 yards on the season with his 60 catches and 12 touchdowns. Long has thrown for 2,542 yards and 26 TDs while also running for 750 yards and 13 more scores.

"We have to get first downs, and make plays when we have the opportunity," Schroeder said. "The further you get in the playoffs, the smaller the margin for error. We can't have mental lapses, and we have to stay true to ourselves."

