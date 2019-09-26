Hands-on Belichick has Patriots’ defense dominating

The Patriots’ defense has been dominant this season, allowing just one field goal drive and giving up zero touchdowns through three games. Bill Belichick may deserve even more credit than usual.

That’s because Belichick has become more hands-on with the defense this season, after the Patriots saw defensive coordinator Matt Patricia leave to coach the Lions last year, defensive coordinator Brian Flores leave to coach the Dolphins this year, and defensive coordinator Greg Schiano leave shortly after taking the job this offseason for reasons that haven’t been fully explained.

Jerod Mayo is the closest thing the Patriots have to a defensive coordinator, but he said Belichick has been a big part of everything they do, “especially having a young coaching staff.”

“We have the benefit of having Coach Belichick in the room with us each and every day,” Mayo said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

It’s not like Belichick was ever the type to tell his assistants to craft the game plan while he goes golfing, but this year he appears to be more hands-on in the day-to-day defensive game planning than he has been in previous seasons. The results speak for themselves: The Patriots have the best defense in the NFL.