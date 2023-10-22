Handre Pollard's winning kick was 'fun' - fly-half sends South Africa into World Cup final

Handre Pollard had not played for the Springboks since August 2022 before the World Cup

Two high pressure penalty kicks in two weeks from fly-half Handre Pollard - both from halfway - have propelled the Springboks into Saturday's World Cup final.

The first knocked out hosts France in a titanic quarter-final before an even later penalty in the 77th minute of the semi-final broke England's hearts.

It was a nail-biting watch for everyone in the Stade de France, but a moment the 2019 World Cup winner simply described as "fun".

"I drew a lot of confidence from last week's kick but that was always going to be the plan. Get a scrum and a penalty, that was the only way for us," Pollard said.

"It was a big moment but it is what you want as a player on this stage, to have moments like that as a fly-half is what you live for."

The 29-year-old was a surprise early arrival to the pitch - coming off the bench to replace Manie Libbok after just 31 minutes, with Libbok struggling in difficult conditions.

Pollard's ice-cool temperament proved crucial in their 2019 World Cup triumph when he fired over a 76th-minute penalty to beat Wales in the semi-finals before kicking 22 points in the final against England.

He missed out on selection for the original 33-man squad for the 2023 World Cup after picking up a calf injury playing for Leicester in the Premiership in May.

But a knee injury to hooker Malcolm Marx during the pool stage gave South Africa the chance to call up a replacement and after playing only 30 minutes for the Tigers, Pollard was deemed ready to return by the world champions.

"It's been an interesting four years since the last World Cup, with a lot of highs and lows," said Pollard.

"With Covid-19, injuries when I was in France [with Montpellier] and then an injury before the Premiership semi-final with Leicester this year.

"And then again a lot of ups and downs in the last few months, not being selected then coming back, but that's all in the past."

South Africa's bold semi-final substitutions continued early in the second half when powerful second row Eben Etzebeth, captain Siya Kolisi and scrum-half Cobus Reinach all made way.

Prop Vincent Koch then joined the action in the 55th minute, meaning all eight players on the bench had been used with over a quarter of the game remaining.

The Springboks use data to help aid their decision-making, with a key focus on the number of collisions and impacts made during the game.

"We get messages and we see every single message that gets sent to us," said head coach Jacques Nienaber. "It is for them - the Springboks are more important than anything else.

"The beauty of this group is we are open and honest, and because we have the right players, the players accept it. Sometimes things aren't going your way."

England led the Springboks 15-6 heading into the closing stages before the replacements made the difference.

Lock RG Snyman's try sparked the fightback, before fellow replacements, props Ox Nche and Koch, helped gain the scrum penalty that led to Pollard's match-winning moment.

"We are grateful for the bench but actually for the whole squad. In this team we remind each other that if we are successful we will say that South Africa won, not the 23 that played," captain Kolisi said.

"The guys who don't start, they know when they come on there will be opportunities and we all have different roles and we respect that."

On Pollard's kick, he added: "I had no doubt at all. He has done it for us before."