Handre Pollard and Jasper Wiese ready to sprinkle World Cup-winning sparkle on Leicester

Jasper Wiese and Handre Pollard have joined Leicester squad as World Cup winners - Telegraph Sport/Andrew Fox

For many players returning to club action following a World Cup triumph the overriding sentiment is one of deflation. For Handre Pollard, the Springboks’ fly-half whose penalty broke English hearts in the semi-final, the mood at his Leicester homecoming last Monday was altogether different.

The Tigers squad were welcoming back their World Cup stars and they viewed a highlights package of the tournament. Once Pollard’s winning penalty against Steve Borthwick’s side – which featured Leicester’s Dan Cole, George Martin, Ollie Chessum and Freddie Steward – was shown, jeers cannoned around the room. All in jest of course.

“I got a few boos!” says the two-time World Cup winner from whose boot all of South Africa’s points were scored in the final against New Zealand. “It was all in good spirit. It’s painful [for the England players] of course, I’ve been there, I’ve lost in a World Cup semi-final before, it stays with you the rest of your life. But these guys are all so young still and have got so much potential. Freddie and George and Ollie, they’re just going to learn from it, come out the other side so much better rugby players and people. It could be for the better in the future.”

Pollard's late penalty meant heatbreakf for England in the World Cup semi-final - Getty Images/David Rogers

Now all international rivalries will be put aside, the squad will come together with the focus on the Premiership prize, with the Tigers ready to bring back the big guns against Harlequins on Saturday.

Leicester’s internationals will return well rested, having been afforded an extra week’s break by new head coach, Dan McKellar. Just as well for Pollard and his fellow World Cup winner and Leicester team-mate, Jasper Wiese, as it gave the duo more time to recover from some particularly raucous Springbok celebrations.

“It was a tough week,” says Pollard, 29, with Wiese chuckling alongside. “A real tough week - but enjoyable. The first two, three days were the most enjoyable because it was just us as a team, still at the hotel - from Monday we travelled for a couple of days. It was just us together; once you land in South Africa it’s crazy, chaos, and you don’t really get the time together again.

“There wasn’t a lot of sleep at all. Some guys - I don’t know how they do it to be honest. I thought I was pretty decent at having a good time but I’m terrible at it looking at the standards they set. There were a few guys - Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe didn’t hold back. As soon as somebody gets tired, the next guy jumps in and gets it going again. It was unbelievable.

“The first day or two was at the hotel before we left, then that first flight was pretty good, A380 upstairs with a bar, had some fun, then 8½ hours in the lounge. That was a long 8½ hours. That was the start of day three, you can just imagine. I can’t give too much detail.”

Wiese, 28, chips in: “It was special. It started to sink in when we got home, at the airport - although it’s not completely sunk in for me yet. It’s still a bit surreal but when we got back home [to South Africa] and saw the thousands of people waiting for us at the airport, that’s where we thought: ‘Ok, this was always special but it’s a little bit more special now.’ The celebrations were awesome, getting back home, seeing all the people get behind us, and just admiring that for a little while we were there - that was awesome.

“The win was special. It won’t solve any problems but even if it’s just for 80 minutes, uniting the country where a lot of things are wrong but it’s still one of the best in the world, it’s special. It’s a privilege to be able to maybe change one or two lives while we’re busy doing what we love. That’s the special part.”

‘The bigger purpose’

South Africa’s victory over the All Blacks resulted in Pollard becoming one of just 43 players – 24 of whom are South African – to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on more than one occasion. The Springboks were also crowned world champions for a record fourth time, but for the 69-times-capped fly-half, it is all about “the bigger purpose”.

“It’s what we play for,” says Pollard. “Every country has their own thing but us playing for our people back home is real, not just something we speak about. We experienced it in 2019 but to see it even bigger this time was emotional. I tried to step back for a few minutes to try to take it all in, because it’s unbelievable to see; a country with so many problems and so many groups of people against each other, the crime, all the stuff everyone knows about, to see them unified and united - it’s the smile on people’s faces who don’t have much to be happy about. I don’t have the words for that.”

Wiese and Pollard are not the only two World Cup winners to be gracing the Welford Road turf this Saturday. The Premiership’s only other Springbok victor, Andre Esterhuizen, is expected to return to the Harlequins midfield. “We actually had a chat about it on our way back,” says Pollard. “There’s going to be a gentlemen’s agreement somewhere, but knowing Andre that’s not going to be the case. I’m sure we’ll find each other at the bottom of a ruck and have a laugh.”

Jasper Wiese offers bulk and dynamism in Leicester's back-row - AP Photo/Lewis Joly

How much longer Wiese remains a Premiership player remains to be seen. This week, reports in France suggested he is in “advanced negotiations” with Stade Français in Paris. For the No 8, however, who was uncapped before his move to Leicester in 2020, nothing has been decided.

“My focus for now is 100 per cent here,” says Wiese. “I can promise you that. I’ll give everything to Leicester.”

The message from the interview is just that - giving everything to Leicester. What the duo achieved with the Springboks was seismic and historic but conquering the world is in the past; the medals are locked away safely in South Africa and now there is another mountain to climb - that of the Premiership.

“When we’re older, we’ll have a look at the medal, I guess - but it’s the memories that you cherish,” Pollard says. “The medal is nice but it’s not why we play the game.

“We’re back playing for Leicester now, which is great, but it’s all over.”

He clicks his fingers: “It’s just like that, it’s gone and we all just disappear, some guys retire, and get on with life.”