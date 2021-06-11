Handling of Noah Igbinoghene an example of Dolphins’ long-term process

Few Miami Dolphins were more harshly criticized in 2020 than rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. The No. 30 overall pick in the NFL draft, Igbinoghene was forced into action early after a groin injury to CB Byron Jones. The results weren’t pretty. Igbinoghene, who was a two-year cornerback at Auburn after originally arriving to the program as a wide receiver, was raw — and mental miscues and technical lapses were accentuated as teams continued to target Igbinoghene in coverage until Jones’ return.

And once Jones returned, we hardly saw any of Igbinoghene the rest of the way.

Perhaps the criticism is rooted in many Dolphins fans hoping that draft selection would have been used on a running back, whether it be Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jonathan Taylor or J.K. Dobbins. But now, more than a year later and with another NFL draft in the rear view mirror, the Dolphins have again opted not to draft a running back early. So punishing Igbinoghene in the public eye for not playing the position fans wish Miami coveted more needs to be thrown on ice.

And instead of damning Igbinoghene for his rough start and his lack of impact, now is the time to further explore and appreciate the Dolphins’ process with a young talent — as it is a core principle this team holds close to their heart.

Draft and develop. Coach player as people and individuals. These are core principles for Brian Flores’ coaching staff and Chris Grier’s team-building approach. The Dolphins want to build a sustainable, long-term winning program. And the blueprint for such aspirations lies in the principles above.

Miami drafted Igbinoghene as young, raw talent as a highly valued position. From an economic value, too. Igbinoghene, if he develops as the team hopes, will be a talented option in a position room that the Dolphins covet as much or more than any other team in the league. Cheap, but talented play at the at position is invaluable. But, of course, Igbinoghene must see himself blossom for that payoff to happen.

Which is what makes Miami’s systemic approach with Igbinoghene so easy to appreciate. Defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander spoke with the South Florida media a few weeks back and, when asked specifically about Igbinoghene, suggested that Miami’s handling of the rookie in 2020 was focused in allowing the young defender to spend his rookie year focused on basic principles and techniques of the cornerback position in general.

And Flores, during a Friday press availability, further affirmed that Miami has been intentionally slow-playing their development to do right by the player and best position him to have success long-term.

“I think that in itself, in this league, it’s not easy (to play on the perimeter), so (last year) was stick him in one position, let him learn the techniques, the fundamentals, feel the speed, feel the quickness of the receivers, go through the different combinations that happen in different coverages and once you feel more comfortable in that specific role; then this year obviously we feel like he’s ready to move and at least take some reps inside,” explained Flores.

“Versatility is important to our team, so we’re going to move guys around – not just Noah, but really everyone in that corner room, in the secondary, really across the board.”

The Dolphins are hoping that their deliberate approach with Igbinoghene will pay dividends down the road. But in the here and now, the Dolphins should be applauded for drafting a player and having a plan on how to develop him. Too many front offices and coaching staffs have disconnect on the vision for players and those investments are doomed before they even begin. That isn’t the case for Miami with Igbinoghene. And while it doesn’t guarantee the young corner will go on to have success in the NFL, it does guarantee that the Dolphins are handling him in a fashion to give him his best chance.

