He Can Handle Playing For Liverpool – Former Feyenoord Man On Defender

Former Feyenoord star Tim de Cler is of the view that Slovakia international David Hancko is capable of playing for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2022 and played a key role in helping the Dutch outfit win the Eredivisie in the 2022/23 season.

Hancko caught the eye of former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and during the January transfer window the Reds showed interest in the defender.

The centre-back is currently part of Slovakia’s Euro 2024 squad and on Monday played a major role in helping his national team beat Belgium 1-0.

De Cler believes that Hancko, who played under Arne Slot last season, is talented enough to play for a club like Liverpool in the future.

“I think he can easily handle a club just below the top six in Europe”, De Cler told Dutch outlet ESPN.nl.

“Then I am talking about a club like Atletico Madrid or Liverpool.

“He can definitely handle that.”

Hancko has a contract with Feyenoord until June 2028 and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will revisit their interest in the Slovakian international in the ongoing transfer window.

The Reds have been tipped to buy another defender following the exit of Joel Matip.