Who will handle the occasion better?

Celtic "have the momentum" going into Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

That's according to BBC Sport Scotland's Thomas Duncan speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

SWPL leaders Celtic are looking to edge nearer a third consecutive Scottish Cup success, while Rangers are still chasing a domestic treble.

"Celtic have basically been perfect apart from one draw with Rangers," Duncan said.

"They won the last derby, they've managed to go top of the league because Rangers dropped points against Hearts out of nowhere.

"So you feel like Celtic probably have the momentum, they're scoring a lot of goals. But I think it's about who handles the occasion when you come to Hampden and it's on the telly.

"The Scottish Cup final that they played last season was very nervy. Both teams didn't really want to go for it and Celtic eventually nicked a set-piece goal.

"So I think it'll be down to who's the braver team on the day, who can handle the crowd, the stage, and who wants to implement their game on the opposition."