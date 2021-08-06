Handle More Than Hotdogs With an Outdoor 3-Burner Stove for $70 Off

Breaking News:

·2 min read
·2 min read

Just because you’re cooking outdoors when camping doesn’t mean you can’t eat well while sleeping under the stars. You can easily whip up a meal with no hotdogs needed on a multi-burner camping stove that handles way more than just boiling water. Right now, a Camp Chef Explorer 3-Burner Camp Stove is a steal for $129.97 (Reg. Price: $199.99) at Cabela’s.

Slick Tip: This sale price for the 3-burner is the same as Camp Chef’s 2-burner camp stove ($129.99), so why not go big and feed everyone with ease, or use the extra burner to whip up a side dishes –or even dessert? The stove also qualifies for free shipping, and pickup may be available depending on your location and where stock is available. Take off another $10 on your first Cabela’s order if you trade your email.

Save 35% on an Outdoor Stove Made for Camping, Beach Picnics, Tailgating, More

Do you love cooking up a feast when all your family and friends get together? This stove packs enough power offering enough space to handle any cooking job. You won’t be disappointed when you’re cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner all on one appliance on your next outdoor adventure. Key features for the 3-burner stove include:

  • Three 30,000 BTU cast-aluminum burners that will give you the power to cook whatever is on the menu

  • A three-sided windscreen that will shield your flame from some of the breezes coming your way, protecting your flames

  • Fully adjustable heat-control knobs giving you more control over the heat

  • Removable/adjustable legs for portability and stability that come in handy when cooking on uneven ground

family cooking outdoors on a burner camping stove on sale
family cooking outdoors on a burner camping stove on sale

Outdoor Enthusiasts Rave About This Easy to Use, Spacious Stove

If you’ve been searching for an outdoor stove big enough to cook a lot of food and is easy to use, then this is a terrific bargain purchase. Cabela’s customers who have purchased and used this 3-burner camping stove found it to be a great cooker perfect for all of their needs. One buyer shared, “We went from the two-burner model to the three burner, and it was the best purchase. We are now able to cook a complete meal altogether, and the spacing is great.

Another customer shared, “I have several Camp Chef products that I love, and this one is no exception. Easy to use, good quality, does the job exactly as it says it does!

