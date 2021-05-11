How to handle an iconic quarterback, according to Bucs’ Jason Licht

TAMPA — The Bucs drafted a quarterback to eventually replace Tom Brady. It was met with a shrug because the GOAT already was informed of those plans to select Florida’s Kyle Trask and told not to worry.

The Packers should take note given reports that Aaron Rodgers has told teammates and team officials he doesn’t want to play for Green Bay anymore as Jordan Love waits in the wings.

Now comes a continued proclamation by Bucs general manager Jason Licht and others in the front office that only Brady will decide when Brady is done playing.

Licht was asked on the Rich Eisen Show whether the Bucs have done their last contract with Brady, who extended his deal through 2022 when he will be 45. Did Brady give them any indication when he plans to stop playing?

“None. I want to keep all those conversations mostly private, but no inkling at all,” Licht said.

“I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50, and he’s still playing and he feels like he can still play, he can play until he’s 50.”

Given that Brady showed no signs of decline by passing for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his first season with Tampa Bay, there’s no reason to suspect he won’t fulfill his contract.

But the Bucs and Licht have said many times they aren’t predicting how long Brady wants to keep playing. They only know that when he does play, his teams typically go to the Super Bowl and win.

