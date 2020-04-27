Handing out superlatives to the Seahawks 2020 draft class

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, our focus now shifts to how the Seahawks eight selections will impact the team in 2020 and beyond.

I shared a pick-by-pick breakdown over the weekend, but I figured it couldn't hurt to hand out some superlatives as well. Here's a different way to look at Seattle's incoming rookies.

Most surprising: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

This one was an easy choice on a number of levels. For starters, nobody expected the Seahawks to use the 27th-overall pick. And while John Schneider did confirm the Seahawks had a trade-back opportunity (to the Packers at No. 30) fall through at the last minute, it's still notable. Thursday marked the first time that Seattle used its original first-round pick since 2011.

Many were also surprised the Seahawks took an off-ball linebacker with the pick. I wasn't in that camp as I tried to bang the drum for LSU's Patrick Queen before the draft. However, the combination of taking a linebacker and passing on Queen sent some fans into an immediate tailspin.

Now that folks have had a few days to calm down and do their research on Brooks, I think the overall sentiment is one of optimism that Seattle just found a potential stud linebacker that should be making plays in the middle of the Seahawks defense for many years to come.

Most pressure to reach his ceiling: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

The entire NFL knew Seattle was desperate for pass rush help entering the draft, and the Seahawks tabbed Taylor as their guy. John Schneider said they considered taking Taylor in the first round. After taking Brooks instead, they then spent all day on Friday working to move up in the second round from pick No. 59 in order to ensure they could get Taylor.

The Seahawks finally found a trade partner and moved up to pick No. 48. Carroll explained the level of worry that they might miss out on Taylor, and Schneider described him as one of the best edge rushers in the entire draft class. There's automatic pressure on a guy that you deem a must-have player. Factor in Seattle's grave need and the overall position scarcity of quality pass rushers, and you end up in a situation where the Seahawks are banking big time that Taylor will live up to their expectations.

Taylor had 8.5 sacks in 2019 despite playing through a stress fracture in his shin. As long as he stays healthy, he should be able to deliver on Seattle's lofty hopes for him.

Most likely to start immediately: G Damien Lewis, LSU

This one is an easy choice following the release of D.J. Fluker on Sunday. Carroll raved about Lewis over the weekend and said the LSU product "won't take a backseat to anybody." He won't be given the job outright, but I don't think there's any doubt that Seattle is hoping Lewis rises to the occasion and wins the job in training camp.

Chance Warmack, Jamarco Jones, Phil Haynes and Jordan Simmons are all potential candidates to challenge Lewis for his spot.

Pick not being discussed enough: TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford

Many Seahawks fans were upset about this pick given the number of tight ends already on the roster. Those people argued tight end simply wasn't seen as a position of immediate need, but I'm not sure I completely agree with that sentiment.

Greg Olsen is likely going to be in Seattle for just a single season. Will Dissly, while immensely talented, is coming off of an Achilles tear that ended his 2019 season after just six games. Luke Willson struggled to stay healthy in 2019 and was likely on the roster bubble even before the Parkinson pick. The same can be said for Jacob Hollister, who is a capable pass catcher but has a limited ceiling.

Thus, taking a tight end in the fourth round doesn't mean he's relegated to years of sitting on the bench and waiting his turn due to immense depth at the position. At 6-foot-7, Parkinson has size you can't teach and could quickly become one of Seattle's better red-zone targets. Parkinson's size will also make him easy to find when things break down, and Russell Wilson goes into the scramble drill. He's got enough speed to stretch the seams a bit, and while he needs to add some strength, he said he's only about six pounds away from his desired playing weight of 260.

I think this one was a sneaky good pick.

Best value: EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse

Finding edge rushers with upside on Day 3 is no easy task, but it appears to be what Seattle accomplished with the Robinson pick. Kudos to Jim Nagy for saying he liked Robinson to the Seahawks in our 2020 draft panel. Nagy said the Syracuse product has the capability of being a contributor in pass rush situations immediately. Seattle would surely take that after posting a measly 28 sacks in 2019.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein called Robinson "twitched up" with "exciting potential." We could back at this pick as one of the biggest steals of the 2020 draft.

Biggest wildcard: WR/TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU

Sullivan offers a fascinating piece of clay to mold but little else at this point. He's 6-foot-5, 248 pounds and ran the third-fastest 40-time of any tight end in this year's class at 4.66 seconds. Seattle listed him as a wide receiver, but even that feels like it had the asterisk of "subject to change." The reality is that Sullivan is an incredible athlete that Seattle is banking on being able to tap into in a way that LSU wasn't. The fact that he's coming from a championship program doesn't hurt, either.

It's hard to formulate a best-case scenario for Sullivan given the limited tape and production from his time in college. I, for one, am fascinated to see how his story plays out.

Handing out superlatives to the Seahawks 2020 draft class originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest