Handing out grades for the Day 2 picks in the AFC

Here are our quick grades for the AFC after Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft.

Baltimore Ravens - A

The Ravens land an A here for not only getting top inside linebacker Trenton Simpson but also for spending their second-round pick to trade for linebacker Roquan Smith. Simpson is an elite playmaker who can line up inside and outside and just needs proper coaching to give him a defined role in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills - B+

We like the Bills being able to get guard O’Cyrus Torrence at No. 59. Plenty of pundits had him as a first round pick but he does need more consistent effort. Linebacker Dorian Williams is a starter in place of Tremaine Edmunds and an excellent value pick.

Cincinnati Bengals - A-

The Bengals focused on their secondary on the second day of the draft and were able to secure two guys who will eventually be starters but should contribute immediately. DJ Turner is one of the fastest players in the entire draft and fearless in coverage and Alabama’s Jordan Battle who might start as early as this season.

Cleveland Browns - B+

The Browns did a nice job adding a needed piece on each side of the football on Friday. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman is an excellent deep threat and weapon for Deshaun Watson and nose tackle Siaki Ika gives the Browns an elite run stopper.

Denver Broncos - B

We love the pick of linebacker Drew Sanders. He’s our No. 2 off-ball linebacker in the draft and a huge value pick. At wide receiver Marvin Mims add some deep speed and depth while defensive back Riley Moss is something of a tweener.

Houston Texans - C-

Penn State center Juice Scruggs was a fast riser but we aren’t sold on him as a regular NFL starter. This pick feels like a reach. Wide receiver Tank Dell is a speedster who should be able to help the Texans on offense and special teams.

Indianapolis Colts - A-

Cornerback Julius Brents was one of our favorite defensive backs in the draft. His length is ridiculous and he has a great nose for the football. We also think wide receiver Josh Downs is a perfect pairing with a young quarterback. You add in the fact the Colts were able to trade back to get these guys and this grade is even better.

Jacksonville Jaguars - D

We are not a fan of either of the picks the Jaguars made on Day 2. Brenton Strange was a reach because of a run on tight ends and while we think running back Tank Bigsby is a talented runner, this team had other needs more pressing.

Kansas City Chiefs - B-

While we agree that landing a wide receiver and offensive tackle but after taking wide receiver Rashee Rice in the third and passing on an offensive tackle, landing Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris wasn’t a great consolation prize. They could have gotten better value going OT first then WR.

Las Vegas Raiders - B

The Raiders had a very unassuming second day of the draft but landed three guys who can all help them. Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is a dual-purpose guy and Byron Young is an underrated pass rusher on the interior.

Los Angeles Chargers - B+

The Chargers doubled down on linebackers landing an outside guy in Tuli Tuipulotu who can really get after the quarterback and Washington State’s Daiyan Henley who defenders the run like a heat-seeking missile.

Miami Dolphins - B+

Getting cornerback Cam Smith at No. 51 is a huge bargain and will almost certainly outplay guys taken ahead of him. We love the speed and explosiveness of running back Devon Achane and he fits the speed scheme of the Dolphins perfectly.

New England Patriots - B+

This grade could just be based on getting EDGE Keion White in the second. White is an excellent speed-to-power rusher. Linebacker Marte Mapu is a small-school stud who is a complete linebacker prospect and former defensive back.

New York Jets - B

The Jets season was made when they traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers so everything else is a bonus. We think Wisconsin center/guard Joe Tippmann is a player you plug into the starting lineup and forget about for 10 years.

Pittsburgh Steelers - A

The Steelers won the second day of the draft with three huge choices. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a starter and a legacy pick, we love Keeanu Benton as a powerful nose tackle and the biggest bargain of the night was the Steelers landing former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington in the third round.

Tennessee Titans - B+

Patience paid off for the Titans as they were able to draft their quarterback in the second round. There’s no reason for Will Levis to have slid and he might make teams pay. As much as I love Tyjae Spears, his window in the NFL is unknown and likely small so this feels early for him.

