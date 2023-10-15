Handing out grades to Auburn football in loss at LSU: Just how bad was it for the Tigers?

BATON ROUGE, La. — Auburn football had two weeks to prepare for LSU. It apparently didn't matter.

The visiting Tigers took the field at Tiger Stadium and things quickly went downhill for them, as the found themselves in a 17-point hole before they broke into the end zone. Ultimately, the Bayou Bengals controlled from start to finish and handed Auburn a 48-18 loss.

Here's how we graded coach Hugh Freeze's team in defeat:

Offense: D+

In games against teams in the Power Five, Auburn's offense posted a season-high passing total. The performance still wasn't good enough, though, as the unit struggled to move the ball with much consistency and once again rotated its quarterbacks. The Tigers scored just seven points and punted on five of their six drives in the first half.

Defense: C

There's only so much a team can do against LSU's vaunted offense. That problem was only made worse when Auburn's offense struggled to keep up.

Jayden Daniels finished with more than 400 total yards of offense, running back Logan Diggs rumbled for nearly 100 and LSU's offense had 11 plays of 15 yards or more, including six plays that went for at least 25 yards.

Special teams: B-

Typically a solid side of the ball for the Tigers in 2023, Auburn's special teams had a hiccup when it allowed LSU to have a 60-yard return in the third quarter. Auburn had just created a little bit of momentum with a field goal on the second half's opening drive to cut LSU's lead to 10, but the home Tigers used the big return to score a touchdown and grow their lead.

Punter Oscar Chapman averaged 45.5 yards per boot. Kicker Alex McPherson sank his only try, from 38 yards out.

Coaching: D-

Coming off an encouraging performance against No. 1 Georgia, Auburn fell flat at LSU. That's despite getting an extra week off to prepare. There were some costly penalties, too, and the offense continues to struggle midway through the season.

Overall: D+

Auburn had a few positives − freshman running back Jeremiah Cobb and tight end Brandon Frazier come to mind − but it was bad in nearly every facet. The Tigers head back home for their next two games and the schedule lightens up a bit, but what they did at LSU isn't good enough.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: How Auburn football graded out in loss on the road at LSU