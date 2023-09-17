Handing out game balls from Wisconsin’s win over Georgia Southern

Wisconsin escaped a scare yesterday with a 35-14 win over Georgia Southern.

The final score doesn’t tell the story of how sloppy and uninspiring the performance was, at least for the first three quarters. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime despite three Georgia Southern interceptions, the Eagles then led 14-7 early in the third quarter before the Badgers got the ground game going and ran to a 21-point win.

It was not the cakewalk many expected entering the day. But the Badgers improved to 2-1 entering a Friday night contest against a struggling 1-2 Purdue team.

Before we turn the page to previewing next weekend’s game, here are some game balls from Wisconsin’s win:

Georgia Southern QB Davis Brin

Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin runs a drill during the Eagle’s first spring practice on Saturday March 25, 2023 at Paulson Stadium. Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stat Line: 33/52 passing, 383 yards, one touchdown, five interceptions

It was a forgettable day under center for Eagles QB Davis Brin. Despite a 383-yard performance, he threw five interceptions to Wisconsin defenders and ensured the game would move out of reach in the second half.

The Badgers were tied with the Eagles 7-7 at halftime and trailed 14-7 early in the third quarter. Wisconsin would’ve faced a larger deficit at that point had Brin not thrown three first-half interceptions. And then the two second-half INTs allowed the Badgers to pull away and escape with a win.

The Wisconsin D entered the day with zero turnovers.@BadgerFootball picked off 5️⃣ (!) passes today. Watch all of them ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/aLrZkLVq4s — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 16, 2023

Often these game balls are for players on the Wisconsin side of the ball. In this case its hard to ignore a five-turnover day from the opposing QB.

Wisconsin's rushing attack

Sep 16, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Stat Line: 38 carries, 207 yards, five touchdowns

It was another weird offensive performance from the Badgers yesterday. The unit struggled the entire first half and needed a six-turnover day from the defense in order to pull away late.

The one bright spot offensively was the run game in the second half. Braelon Allen finished with 94 yards and two touchdowns, Chez Mellusi notched 61 yards and a touchdown and QB Tanner Mordecai added two touchdowns of his own.

The entire first half was forgettable, especially offensively. But we’ll look at the positive here of the run game finally getting going late.

S Hunter Wohler

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) sacks Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin (5) during the second quarter of their game September 16, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Georgia Southern 35-14.

Stat Line: 10 tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, one interception

Another Saturday means another example of Hunter Wohler being the best player on the field when Wisconsin is on defense.

The star safety again led the team in tackles, and this time also added a sack and a highlight-reel interception:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire