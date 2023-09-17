Handing out game balls from Wisconsin’s win over Georgia Southern
Wisconsin escaped a scare yesterday with a 35-14 win over Georgia Southern.
The final score doesn’t tell the story of how sloppy and uninspiring the performance was, at least for the first three quarters. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime despite three Georgia Southern interceptions, the Eagles then led 14-7 early in the third quarter before the Badgers got the ground game going and ran to a 21-point win.
It was not the cakewalk many expected entering the day. But the Badgers improved to 2-1 entering a Friday night contest against a struggling 1-2 Purdue team.
Before we turn the page to previewing next weekend’s game, here are some game balls from Wisconsin’s win:
Georgia Southern QB Davis Brin
Stat Line: 33/52 passing, 383 yards, one touchdown, five interceptions
It was a forgettable day under center for Eagles QB Davis Brin. Despite a 383-yard performance, he threw five interceptions to Wisconsin defenders and ensured the game would move out of reach in the second half.
The Badgers were tied with the Eagles 7-7 at halftime and trailed 14-7 early in the third quarter. Wisconsin would’ve faced a larger deficit at that point had Brin not thrown three first-half interceptions. And then the two second-half INTs allowed the Badgers to pull away and escape with a win.
The Wisconsin D entered the day with zero turnovers.@BadgerFootball picked off 5️⃣ (!) passes today.
Watch all of them ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/aLrZkLVq4s
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 16, 2023
Often these game balls are for players on the Wisconsin side of the ball. In this case its hard to ignore a five-turnover day from the opposing QB.
Wisconsin's rushing attack
Stat Line: 38 carries, 207 yards, five touchdowns
It was another weird offensive performance from the Badgers yesterday. The unit struggled the entire first half and needed a six-turnover day from the defense in order to pull away late.
The one bright spot offensively was the run game in the second half. Braelon Allen finished with 94 yards and two touchdowns, Chez Mellusi notched 61 yards and a touchdown and QB Tanner Mordecai added two touchdowns of his own.
Make that ✌️ TDs for Tanner Mordecai today.@t_mordecai x @BadgerFootball
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/ODpcUwu3SX
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 16, 2023
The entire first half was forgettable, especially offensively. But we’ll look at the positive here of the run game finally getting going late.
S Hunter Wohler
Stat Line: 10 tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, one interception
Another Saturday means another example of Hunter Wohler being the best player on the field when Wisconsin is on defense.
The star safety again led the team in tackles, and this time also added a sack and a highlight-reel interception:
Hunter is HIM. 🤯
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 16, 2023