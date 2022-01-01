Handing out game balls from the Las Vegas Bowl

Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers (9-4) found a way to end their roller-coaster season on a high note – with a 20-13 victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

UW had a 20-13 lead over Arizona State with 9:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, what happened next was slow and methodical.

The offense would take over on their own 3 yard line and finish the game with an 18 play, 90 yard drive that ran out the clock.

The Grit Factory turned in one last strong performance, holding Arizona State to 13 points and just 219 total yards (4.1 yards per play).

So, without further ado, it’s time to hand out game balls from the Las Vegas Bowl.

Offense: Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen capped off his stellar freshman season with 29 carries for 159 yards rushing (5.5 YPC).

Allen finished with 3 carries of 10+ yards, and 100 yards rushing after contact. It was another great showing for the Wisconsin native, making him a no brainer selection for Las Vegas Bowl MVP.

Defense: Nick Herbig

Sophomore outside linebacker finished a breakout season with 7 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.

Perhaps the most impressive feat was the 7 total pressures in his 18 reps as a pass rusher. Nick Herbig showed exactly why many are already viewing him as the programs next superstar edge rusher.

