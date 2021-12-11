Handing out 2021 awards for the LSU Tigers

The 2021 regular season is fully behind the LSU Tigers. They know who the new head coach will be with Brian Kelly and some of the names on the new staff. Before moving forward completely, we look back on the season that was in 2021.

It wasn’t a memorable season given the fact that the team won as many as they lost. Following the Kentucky Wildcats loss, the administration made the decision to move on from Ed Orgeron just 19 months after winning a national championship.

This team was hit with injury after injury, and a mass exodus in the transfer portal by the end of the season. Ending on a positive note before we move on to the recruiting class and next season, we hand out some team awards.

Team MVP

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Davis-Price, Running Back

It was a tough call for overall team MVP. Ty Davis-Price didn’t have the best start to the 2021 campaign. In the first five games of the season, TDP rushed for more than 50 yards in a game just once, against Mississippi State in week four. Prior to the Kentucky game, he would have 140 yards which breaks down to less than 30 yards per game.

Since that time, he tallied 863 yards over the next seven games. All six of his rushing touchdowns came in the seven games in which he averaged 123.3 yards per game. Against the Florida Gators, Davis-Price even broke the record for most rushing yards in a game.

Hard to overlook what he accomplished down the stretch, even as the team won just three of those games. It wasn’t because of his effort.

Offensive Impact Player of the Year

(The Daily Advertiser)

Kayshon Boutte, Wide Receiver

Boutte hasn’t played a game since the Kentucky loss on Oct. 9, the Tigers lost 42-21. He would lead the team in receiving on that day with eight receptions for 73 yards. Throughout the season Boutte was the best offensive weapon the team had. While he didn’t appear in the final six games of the regular season, he led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Boutte would finish fourth in the SEC with nine touchdown receptions, no player in the top 15 of the SEC did so in less than 7 games as Boutte did. When his injury occurred, it completely altered the way they played offense. It is difficult to replace a dynamic weapon like Boutte midseason.

Defensive Impact Player of the Year

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Neil Farrell Jr, Defensive Tackle

When it came to disruption for the LSU defense, hard to look past what Neil Farrell Jr accomplished for the Tigers. His numbers were very similar to the 2019 season. Farrell accumulated 45 total tackles, 9.5 TFLs, three sacks, and two passes defended.

Farrell was the highest-graded defensive player by PFF. He would finish third on the team in total pressures and second in quarterback hurries, only BJ Ojulari had more than Farrell.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Bech, Wide Receiver

Bech proved to be consistent in terms of production all season. He would eventually take over the No. 1 spot in total receptions, finishing with 43. Bech added 489 yards and three touchdowns. The man wearing No. 80 will be a player to watch in 2022, especially with a healthy Kayshon Boutte on the field.

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Maason Smith, Defensive End

It was no surprise to see Maason Smith on the field early on in his collegiate career. Due to the plethora of injuries among the front four, he was needed. Smith finished with 15 total pressures in eight games. He accumulated 19 tackles, five TFLs, and four sacks.

Special Teamer of the Year

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Avery Atkins, Punter

This is a place where we might go with Cade York but Avery Atkins made an impact this year, we give him the nod here. He averaged 42.4 yards per punt this season. Atkins also added one pass to Jack Mashburn that went for 26 yards, which set up a touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Brian Thomas Jr.

Coach of the Year

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Daronte Jones, Defensive Coordinator

The team brought in first-time coordinators on both sides of the ball this year. It was Daronte Jones that stood tall in his first year. While the offense seemed to regress, Jones’ unit was up to the task as the season wore on. In the final four games of the year, Texas A&M was the only team to score more than 20 points. The defense showed growth despite losing five starters on that side of the ball.

