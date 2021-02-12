Handicapping teams who could compete in the J.J. Watt sweepstakes

Every team.

That is the list of organizations that should be placing phone calls to J.J. Watt this morning, with the news that the Houston Texans have agreed to release the standout defensive lineman. We’re talking about a five-time All-Pro, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a player who has been ranked in the Top 100 Players of the NFL each of the past eight seasons, placing in the top five twice and placing first back in 2015.

Now he is on the open market.

So yes, every team should be calling about him, but what organizations might have the best chance? What teams have a need for a player like him? What teams are the best fits? Here’s an attempt at handicapping the J.J. Watt sweepstakes.

Buffalo Bills

(Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)

It would take some maneuvering, as the Buffalo Bills are bumping up against the expected salary cap, but this AFC East contender could be at the top of the list for J.J. Watt. The Bills took a big leap forward in 2020, making it to the AFC Championship game, and they also have a need up front along their defense. Ed Oliver has not grown into the defensive force that many expected him to become in the NFL, and adding a penetrating presence along the defensive line could have a butterfly effect on the rest of Buffalo's defense. Again, the numbers might be tough, and the organization is coming up on extension time for Josh Allen. But the Bills have a window, and adding Watt to their defense immediately improves that side of the football.

New York Giants

( Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Another team that could use some help up front is the New York Giants. Last year under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham the Giants used a number of sub packages and pressure schemes to generate pressure on the opposing passer, but having a defensive presence up front that can win some one-on-one matchups is always a plus. Similar to the Buffalo Bills, the Giants are not in the strongest financial position, and with decisions looming on Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the numbers might make signing J.J. Watt prohibitive. But for a team that needs help up front, and for a general manager who loves to build through the trenches, you can expect Dave Gettleman to at least explore the opportunity.

Baltimore Ravens

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

Now we're getting somewhere. The Baltimore Ravens have a need up front, and some cap space with which to operate. Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Derek Wolfe are all entering free agency, so the Ravens will need to either bring those players back or find replacements on the open market, and what better replacement is there than J.J. Watt should that need arise? Plus, the Ravens are still in a contention period, having made it to the Divisional Round each of the past two seasons. Baltimore is a contender, they have some cap space, and they have a need up front. The pairing between player and team seems ideal.

Tennessee Titans

One of the biggest needs the Tennessee Titans faced this past offseason was finding a way to consistently generate pressure on the opposing passers. After recording 43 sacks in the 2019 season the organization still looked to shore up that aspect of their defense, adding Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney in free agency. They recorded 19 sacks this year, third-worst in the league. Now yes, pressure is production too, but the Titans were not exactly great in that category as well. Their 119 pressures in 2020 were fifth-lowest in the NFL. So they have to find a way to get after the opposing passer. And with Clowney entering free agency again, there is no guarantee he returns to Nashville. Like some of the other teams, the Titans are not exactly flush with cap space, but Jon Robinson will probably spend his weekend running the numbers and trying to find a way to make it work.

Green Bay Packers

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)\

J.J. Watt recorded a video message for the Houston fans announcing the release, and it was not lost on many observers that he was wearing a Wisconsin hoodie. Having spent the bulk of his college days playing for the Badgers, signing with the Green Bay Packers would be something of a homecoming. Now, stop me if you've heard this before: The Packers are in a tough position financially. According to OverTheCap.com the Packers are currently projected to be $28 million over the salary cap, meaning they would need to move some pieces around and make a number of moves to fit Watt in under the cap. But as Doug Farrar and I said so often this season, opponents simply needed to double-team Kenny Clark up front and they would have the Packers defensive line handled. Adding Watt makes that a much tougher proposition.

Seattle Seahawks

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Right now the talk in Seattle is focused on how the Seahawks can put Russell Wilson in a better position to be successful, so one might assume that a focus this offseason will be on building up the offensive line. But adding a premier presence on the defensive line is something you know Pete Carroll would love to do. Seattle's defensive strengths lie in the second and third levels, with talent at linebacker and in the secondary. Adding J.J. Watt to the defensive front will have that ripple effect on the defense by creating favorable matchups along the defensive line, helping to keep the linebackers free against the run, and perhaps marrying pass rush and coverage together in a way that slows down opposing passing games. Seattle would need to move some players around to make the financials work, but this could be a potential landing spot for Watt worth watching.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Could the rich get richer? Right now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do have the cap space to get J.J. Watt on the roster, but they face some looming decisions. Both Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett are entering free agency, as is Ndamukong Suh, and bringing all three players back could take a big bite out of their available cap space. While Bruce Arians seemed adamant at Tampa Bay's boat parade that "nobody is going anywhere," with the kind of game Barrett had in the Super Bowl you can expect some teams to throw big money at him. Whether they bring all three back and add Watt, or sign him as a means of offsetting a loss of one or more of the above players, if the veteran defender wants to win a ring, Tampa Bay could be an ideal landing spot. Plus, we are truly going to see the draw of Tom Brady this free agency cycle, as players in Watt's position look at the chance to play with him and earn that elusive Lombardi.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The money might make it impossible. But could the Watt Brothers unite in Pittsburgh? Both T.J. Watt and Derek Watt are under contract with the Steelers for the next season. While Pittsburgh is currently way over the cap, the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey is going to free up some space. There are also moves that could be made to free up space, including a contract extension with T.J. Watt, which is something the Steelers were likely to do anyway given that this is the final year of his current contract. Perhaps Ben Roethlisberger would rework his deal to make space for J.J. Watt on the roster. Again, the numbers are almost prohibitive, but the idea of playing with his brothers could be what puts the Steelers in the driver's seat for his services.

