Handicapping the Ohio State quarterback race midway through fall preseason camp

The Ohio State football squad is now halfway through fall preseason camp and things are starting to crystallize a little more. For head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, by far the position battle that has the most eyes on it is the quarterback arms race to replace all-everything Justin Fields who’s now slinging the ball around with the Chicago Bears.

Day has said all along that he hopes to have a starter named in enough time in the preseason to move on and get his team ready to begin the season. That will give much-needed clarity to one of the most visible positions in college football. Because of that, we may be on the doorstep with the doorbell ringing of getting news on the starter under center at Ohio State.

We’re not quite there yet though, and Day stopped short of naming a starter earlier this week despite confirming that C.J. Stroud has begun to “separate” himself from the pack that consists of Jack Miller, Kyle McCord, and now true freshman sensation Quinn Ewers.

Before the bombshell news is dropped on who the starter is, we thought we’d do a little update as to where things stand with all of the OSU quarterbacks that are seemingly in the mix. Who is in the lead, what has to happen, and the final call.

So here we go, our attempt to clarify a little further this quarterback competition at THE Ohio State University.

Quinn Ewers - The Wildcard

Where we are

As talented as Ewers is, there's just no way he's got enough time to be a serious threat to be the starter as the season kicks off. The coaches may even decide to let him play four games somewhere along the way and then redshirt him as to not blow up a year of eligibility. Time will tell if he's simply too good to keep off the field late in the season. Even then though, it'd be pretty unrealistic to supplant whomever the starter is to that point, unless the season isn't up to snuff.

The Conclusion right now

4th in the pecking order, stay tuned ...

Jack Miller III

Where we are

It's too bad for Miller that he's in such a talented quarterback room. He's in the mix for the starting spot probably anywhere else in the Big Ten, and most teams in the country -- he's that good. However, it's really beginning to look like true freshman Kyle McCord is beginning to pull ahead of Miller just a wee bit, so we've got Miller with a significant uphill climb to impress the coaches enough over the next week or so to be a serious threat to be the starter. He's got work to do if he wants to be the backup as well. However, we've seen how these things can go, and if Ohio State needs him because of injury or otherwise, it could do a lot worse than having him as the guy calling the shots.

The Conclusion right now

3rd on the depth chart, competing for the backup job

Kyle McCord

Where we are

McCord seems to be the man forgotten about at first in this race, but he impressed in the spring game, and all signs point to him pulling slightly ahead of Miller for the backup role right now. He can really spin it and has extremely good command and confidence for a true freshman. He's got to do something otherworldly to probably win the starting job at this point, but he's still in it. Don't look past his ability to be the future of the offense as he continues to develop in the offense.

The Conclusion right now

The backup, but making moves

C.J. Stroud

Where we are

The job is C.J. Stroud's to lose right now. Ryan Day has confirmed that he has "separated" himself from the others with his ability to make plays, take care of the football, and move the offense down the field in practice. Barring some sort of major push by McCord or injury, you're probably looking at the face of the Ohio State offense this year. And don't sleep on his ability to make himself a household name as the season wears on.

The Conclusion right now

The de facto starter awaiting coronation

