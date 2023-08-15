Handicapping NFL OROY odds for Robinson, Gibbs
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss where they see value in the NFL OROY market, highlighting their fair price for Bijan Robinson and why Jahmyr Gibbs should be the second favorite on Bet the Edge.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss where they see value in the NFL OROY market, highlighting their fair price for Bijan Robinson and why Jahmyr Gibbs should be the second favorite on Bet the Edge.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don debate about which two young running backs will do better in 2023.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
With Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott headed to the AFC East, how does that impact upcoming fantasy drafts?
There's plenty working against Tua Tagovailoa this season.
Ezekiel Elliott is headed to the Patriots.
With Week 1 of exhibition games in the books, fantasy football analyst Dan Titus examines some key ADP changes.
The former NFL star is reportedly asking the court to end the Tuohy family's conservatorship after he was allegedly misled into signing papers as a high school student.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde dive into the internal politics that seemingly put Jim Harbaugh's 4-game suspension on hold until at least 2024 – if he doesn't leave for the NFL first.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
There are plenty of star receivers to pick from this fantasy season, but who should the next wideout drafted after Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase?
Is it Clemson and Florida State and everyone else in the conference in 2023?
“Every day he’s showing off new shoes.”
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
Justyn Ross had a good NFL preseason debut.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
The Steelers got hot late last season.
After two preseason games Thursday, there are six each on Friday and Saturday and two more on Sunday.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.