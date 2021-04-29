Handicapping the 2021 Kentucky Derby

On Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place. A field of 20 three-year-old runners will navigate the demanding distance of a mile-and-one-quarter in search of Derby glory in the first leg of the United States’ Triple Crown. All eyes will be focused on the morning line favorite in Saturday’s race, Essential Quality, as he looks to extend his unbeaten record to a perfect 6-for-6 with a win in the Kentucky Derby. Despite having never lost a race, there’s reason to question whether he deserves to be considered such a heavy favorite against a relatively evenly matched group of horses. Below you will find the most likely winner of the Kentucky Derby, a horse who may offer some value in the race, along with a longshot to keep an eye on Saturday afternoon.

MOST LIKELY WINNER

Although there is a case to be made that the true answer to this question is Rock Your World (#15, 5/1 morning line odds), the most likely winner of Derby 147 is Essential Quality (#14, 2/1 morning line odds). One of two trained by Brad Cox, Essential Quality has demonstrated an ability to adapt to any situations thrown his way. If the pace is fast, he can easily rally from midpack; if the pace is on the slower side, he is just as capable when being more forwardly placed, pressing the pace throughout before making his move. Like human athletes, some equine athletes have a desire to win that some of their contemporaries simply do not. The son of Tapit has displayed that trait during his brief career and barring a poor start or a miserable trip, Essential Quality should be in the mix as the field rounds the second of two turns before making their run down the lane. Despite being the most likely winner in the race, anything near his morning line odds of 2/1 (roughly 33% chance of winning) would represent a significant underlay. Realistically, given how tightly this group of horses’ speed figures are, fair odds on Essential Quality likely land somewhere closer to 9/2 (roughly 18% chance of winning) – but he will not approach that price.

VALUE

Essential Quality may be the headliner for Brad Cox, but Mandaloun (#7, 15/1 morning line odds) has made his presence known during the morning workouts at Churchill Downs leading up to the Kentucky Derby, and if he fires his best shot, he looms as an upset candidate. Following a strong showing in the Grade 2 Risen Star at Fair Grounds in mid-February, the son of Into Mischief proceeded to lay an egg in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby in March, stalking the pace while wide before fading badly down the lane. Historically, a non-effort prior to a horse’s run in the Kentucky Derby all but eliminates them from contention, however this may be one of the rare instances where that trend is worth siding against. Mandaloun is 1-for-1 at Churchill Downs in his career, and based on the buzz surrounding his morning works, he is entering Saturday’s race in arguably the best shape of his career. If one can somehow forgive the disastrous performance in New Orleans in mid-March, you are left with a fascinating entrant who, on his best day, is every bit as fast as anyone else in the field. Odds of 10/1 (roughly 9% chance of winning) or better would represent fair value on Mandaloun in the Kentucky Derby.

LONGSHOT

Another horse coming from Louisiana who merits consideration at a big price is Midnight Bourbon (#10, 20/1 morning line odds). Trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, the son of Tiznow has never done anything wrong through seven lifetime starts, continuing to improve each time he sets foot on the racetrack. No, he is not as flashy as a Rock Your World and his record is not as sparkling as Essential Quality’s, but Midnight Bourbon has never finished out of the top three in his career and appears to be prepared to take a step forward on Saturday. Not only has he been training well leading into the Kentucky Derby, but he has paired up career best Beyer Speed Figures (96) in each of his two most recent starts. Pairing up career best speed figures can be a sign that a horse is ready to take a step forward in their next start, and, if that is the case, Midnight Bourbon could very well put himself squarely in the mix of contenders. Expect jockey Mike Smith to have Midnight Bourbon relatively close to the front throughout, looking to make his move as the field rounds the far turn.

MATT BERNIER’S 2021 KENTUCKY DERBY PICKS

1) 7 – Mandaloun, 15/1 ML

2) 15 – Rock Your World, 5/1 ML

3) 14 – Essential Quality, 2/1 ML

4) 10 – Midnight Bourbon, 20/1 ML

