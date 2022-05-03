Handicapper Ed DeRosa's expert picks for Derby Week at Churchill Downs

The weather watching is in full swing, as is the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby handicapping with both cards having drawn Monday. We still have plenty of bankroll building to do, however, as racing continues Wednesday with a 10-race card.

We’ll keep our eye to the sky and to the turf course condition throughout the day.

RACE 1: 6-7-2-3

Looking to buck the speed in the opener trend with #6 Cycologist. Brisnet says this plodder is the fastest horse in the race.

RACE 2: 1-3

Tough to separate the debut runners from powerhouse barns, but we’ll side with #1 Ever a Rebel who’s by Bold d’Oro, a freshman sire with a winner already. #3 Bling Bling Bling is preferred to #1A if that’s the one trainer Wesley Ward leaves in. Bling Bling Bling cost $175,000 on a $5,000 stud fee, and his dam has produced two winners from as many starters.

RACE 3: 3-4-1-2

#3 Desoto’s War gets the nod here up in class for trainer Grant Forster, who claimed this one back after changing hands already a couple times this year.

RACE 4: 1-7

Brisnet Speed Rating par for this group is 86. #7 Edge of Glory has popped a 79 and 80 to best those who have run, so he’s the logical one to run best, but given that disparity between par and performance, siding with #1 Jonas’ Dream to win on debut.

RACE 5: 2-5-9

#2 Red Light Racer’s best race came at this surface and distance. Previous two tilts showed some speed and now gets back to 9 furlongs on turf.

RACE 6: 5-4-2-6

Picking #5 Extreme is more than words, it’s a way of life – especially after a solid effort off the layoff last time. Efforts at Churchill against better indicate he can handle this group.

RACE 7: 5-3-1-7

#5 Miliken and #6 Bagboss both expected to take money here, and I’m going to go with the moneyburner on top. Yes, three consecutive losses at odds on is not ideal, but I’m siding with consistency at these prices.

RACE 8: 6-4-1-7

#6 Tulane Tryst will have plenty of speed to chase here, and as one of only two with a triple-digit Brisnet Speed Rating here (with the other being a speedster), I just think he’s the horse to beat with this set up.

RACE 9: 5-7-2-9

#5 Big Invasion just missed on his debut at 7-to-5 but has been invincible since with a pair of wins by a combined 7 ¼ lengths, pretty awesome for turf sprints!

RACE 10: 3-4-9-8

Drop in class for #3 Butterbean, who was wide last out against better after breaking from post 10. Best races came with inside draws at Churchill, which she gets again here.

