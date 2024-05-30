A handful of Texas Longhorns kickoff times announced by the SEC

Four games have set kickoff times for Texas football in the 2024 season. We now know when the Longhorns will face the UTSA Roadrunners and Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas and Oklahoma will be played on ESPN or ABC at 2:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 12. The move is a change from what had become a new normal. The Longhorns and Sooners had for awhile played at 11 a.m. CT with few exceptions. Albeit, the move to the afternoon brings the rivalry back to its more common kick time in the 20th century.

We learned what time the Longhorns will face the UTSA Roadrunners on Thursday as well. The teams will play under the lights Sept. 14 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Of the games Texas will not want to overlook, a tough UTSA team has to be a top priority in preparation during game week. The game will be on ESPN.

The Longhorns now know what time their first three games will be played in addition to the midseason battle with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Date: Aug. 31

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines

Date: Sept. 7

Kickoff Time: 11 a.m,

TV: FOX

UTSA Roadrunners at Texas Longhorns

Date: Sept. 14

Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns (in Dallas)

Date: Oct. 12

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC or ESPN

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire