Handful of surprises in latest projected 53-man roster for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-18 in their second exhibition game of season. It was a much better effort from the Cowboys after their opening preseason loss to the Denver Broncos a week earlier.

It was a coming out party for wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, who seemingly sewed up his place on the roster with an electric two-touchdown performance. The Cowboys had a need for a return man and Turpin has answered the call in resounding fashion. While there were other standouts from the Week 2 win, other position battles continued and will make for some difficult decisions.

The second round of roster cuts are coming. There have been some significant changes on the depth chart since the opening of training camp and the roster is being shaped with every passing preseason game.

Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out in the latest 53-man roster prediction after Dallas’ exhibition win over the Chargers.

Quarterback (2)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

There’s some debate about whether or not Cooper Rush has done enough to win the backup job, but the Cowboys go with who they know in Rush.

Will Grier will remain with the team on the practice squad.

Running back (4)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis

It’s difficult to decipher who is winning the third spot at RB, both Dowdle and Davis ran well and scored touchdowns against the Chargers. Cowboys will go heavy at RB early in the season.

Wide receiver (6)

(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)

CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, KaVontae Turpin, Dennis Houston

The first five receivers are set in stone, but the last spot is up for grabs. Houston looks like the placeholder until WR Michael Gallup returns.

Gallup will likely go on PUP.

T.J. Vasher and Brandon Smith are practice squad candidates.

Tight end (3)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon

Schultz is the starter and Ferguson has impressed in his first two preseason games. The Cowboys will forgo the experience of Jeremy Sprinkle, who hasn’t had a great summer, for the youth of McKeon.

Center (2)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Tyler Biadasz and Matt Farniok

There are no surprises here, Biadasz is the starter and Farniok has been solid as his backup.

Expect the Cowboys to keep a center on the practice squad. In this prediction, Alec Lindstrom gets the nod and a redshirt year to grow.

Guard (3)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Zack Martin, Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern

The Cowboys have some versatility with their guards, and while the rookie Smith remains the second-string LG for now, expect him to win the job for the regular season. McGovern can fill in at either guard spot and Farniok can play guard as well, which is why the team goes light on the interior.

Offensive tackle (3)

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Tyron Smith, Terence Steele, Josh Ball

There isn’t much discussion for the top three spots, but expect the Cowboys to sign a veteran tackle after the first week of the season.

Isaac Alarcon makes the practice squad and rookie Matt Waletzko gets stashed on IR for the year.

Defensive end (5)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Tarell Basham, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams

There could be a scenario where Basham and Fowler are competing for one spot, but they both make it in this projection.

Mike Tafua has done enough to stick around on the practice squad.

Defensive tackle (6)

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, Trysten Hill, Chauncey Golston, Quinton Bohanna, John Ridgeway

There will be some difficult decisions made on the interior of the defensive line and veteran Carlos Watkins doesn’t make it in this projection.

Linebacker (5)

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr, Luke Gifford

The Cowboys will go light at LB since they have some versatility in their scheme.

Damone Clark will continue on the NFI list.

Cornerback (7)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, DaRon Bland, C.J. Goodwin

The top three are set in stone and are a solid trio. The next three are young and inexperienced, but the hope is they can get better as the season goes on.

Goodwin is the special team’s ace, but don’t be surprised if the Cowboys use the same tactic as they did last year when they release him with the expectation that they’ll re-sign him. It could help them keep another player at another position.

Safety (4)

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell

Bell makes the roster as an undrafted free agent.

Israel Mukuamu and Tyler Coyle should be candidates for the practice squad.

Special Teams (3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Maher, Bryan Anger, Jake McQuaide

The only question is who wins the kicking job, and in this projection the Cowboys keep the kicker they know the best in Maher.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire