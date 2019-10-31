For a handful of Ravens, the Patriots' is the only NFL dynasty they've ever known

Orlando Brown Jr. was just five-years-old when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won their first Super Bowl.

That's not unlike other Ravens, who have grown up and joined the NFL in a world where the Patriots have remained dominant for nearly two decades.

"Dominant," Brown said bluntly. "I think that's pretty simple. They win the games they're supposed to, very rarely do they ever lose, they're 8-0 right now. Tom Brady is one of the greatest players of all-time, coach (Bill) Belichick is the greatest coach of all time. Proof is in the pudding."

When the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, some Ravens on the team hadn't even reached middle school yet.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, now 22, had turned five years old only 27 days prior to Brady's two-minute drill that night against the Rams.

On Sunday, although they won't be on the field at the same time, Jackson will face that same ageless quarterback, now 42-years-old.

"I'm not going against Brady, because I'm not playing against him, actually," Jackson said. "The defense is. But to get a win versus him, it would be pretty cool, so I'm going in there trying to win."

Notable faces have come and gone from New England, but the two biggest faces - Brady and Belichick - have been there throughout.

For some, though, it's not a surprise that one of the best quarterbacks in league history is still playing.

"He eats avocado ice cream," Jimmy Smith said with a laugh. "That's suffering for me. I can't eat avocado ice cream. He takes care of his body, though, so it's not surprising. You know how much they take care of quarterbacks in the league. You could play until you're 52 now."

Whether Brady plays until he's 52 or not, the Patriots, with each year they continue their dominance with Brady and Belichick, will only have more players that grew up in an era where the Patriots were the class of the NFL.

That's even if you grew up as a fan of a team that's a direct rival of the Patriots.

"I grew up a Steelers fan, so they had won a couple Super Bowls as well," Matt Skura said with a smile. "But they have so much history, you definitely have to respect that and respect all the championships they won and all the situations they've been in. It's pretty cool seeing all that stuff. But you've just got to treat it like another opponent."

