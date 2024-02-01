Advertisement
Breaking News:

7-time F1 champ Lewis Hamilton reportedly close to leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025

Handful of Oregon Ducks are blowing away scouts at the Reese’s Senior Bowl

Zachary Neel
·5 min read

There are several former Oregon Ducks who are down in Alabama this week at the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl, showcasing their talent in front of NFL scouts and getting ready to show what they can do this weekend in the Senior Bowl Game.

Among those players in Mobile are Bo Nix, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Brandon Dorlus, Khyree Jackson, and Evan Williams.

A lot of eyes have been on the former Ducks, with several projected to be fringe first-round draft picks come April. Nix has a chance to solidify himself as one of the top passers in the QB class, while Powers-Johnson has proved early on that he is a versatile offensive lineman and one of the best in the class.

It’s safe to say at this point that all of the Ducks have been incredibly impressive so far through two days of practice at the Senior Bowl. Here’s a look at some of the top videos and reactions from scouts and reporters down in attendance.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire