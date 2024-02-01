Handful of Oregon Ducks are blowing away scouts at the Reese’s Senior Bowl

There are several former Oregon Ducks who are down in Alabama this week at the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl, showcasing their talent in front of NFL scouts and getting ready to show what they can do this weekend in the Senior Bowl Game.

Among those players in Mobile are Bo Nix, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Brandon Dorlus, Khyree Jackson, and Evan Williams.

A lot of eyes have been on the former Ducks, with several projected to be fringe first-round draft picks come April. Nix has a chance to solidify himself as one of the top passers in the QB class, while Powers-Johnson has proved early on that he is a versatile offensive lineman and one of the best in the class.

It’s safe to say at this point that all of the Ducks have been incredibly impressive so far through two days of practice at the Senior Bowl. Here’s a look at some of the top videos and reactions from scouts and reporters down in attendance.

Here is every Bo Nix throw from 1 vs 1 and team period pic.twitter.com/e8F7CFy3VT — Dustin Mosher (@Dustin_Mosher) January 31, 2024

Oregon QB Bo Nix to South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis! Two of the best players on their respective teams from two completely different levels. This is why the Senior Bowl is great! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/yUm35716IF — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) January 30, 2024

Bo Nix played a full decade of college football but we still need a few more Senior Bowl practices to really figure out if he’s good or not — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 30, 2024

Jackson Powers-Johnson snapping to Bo Nix, again pic.twitter.com/iB7yUHcRv2 — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 30, 2024

Bo Nix started team drills well with off-platform completions underneath and sideline throws downfield, but then his play sharply declined Threw low and behind on a sit route, dropped a snap, threw behind his man on a seam, and probably would've been stripped on a scramble pic.twitter.com/xr1ihhxS2A — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 31, 2024

Bo Nix to Kimani Vidal on the flat route. pic.twitter.com/1HbLazgqpb — Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) January 31, 2024

Here is every one-on-one rep for Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/AsRO932ANM — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2024

I cannot say enough say impressive @oregonfootball OL Jackson Powers-Johnson has been. Dominating at center and guard. Wins consistently with power, but here he shows the patience and quickness, too. Not sure he’s lost a 1-on-1 rep all week pic.twitter.com/wC1T5FWPN5 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2024

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork live from the @seniorbowl on #Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson, whose solid showing on Day 1 is even more impressive considering he’s working through a hamstring injury suffered in training. He left practice early today. pic.twitter.com/WSRRdW80Jc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 31, 2024

Jackson Powers-Johnson was really, really good today (again). The balance at contact and ability to push the rusher wide with his off-hand is tremendous. pic.twitter.com/JkyOzBarQL — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is a top center but can also play guard Senior Bowl VIDEO by @NickHarrisDC pic.twitter.com/RVnHy59jIc — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 31, 2024

What a rep by Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson. Kicking ass and taking names pic.twitter.com/SRZ85nXW2G — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) January 31, 2024

Jackson Powers-Johnson vs Brandon Dorlus pic.twitter.com/CsqXYjmoGb — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 30, 2024

#Oregon OC Jackson Powers-Johnson “I’m the best Center in the draft. I’m going to bet on myself 10 out of 10 times.” We believe you, JPJ #P6SProspectWatch pic.twitter.com/Xub1ZHjda7 — Dominic White (@DomWWhite) January 30, 2024

Didn’t get to see much of @oregonfootball DL Brandon Dorlus yesterday. Like what I’m seeing today. Been a Top 60 player on the @PFF big board for most of the season. Strength + speed combo makes him versatile for any front. Like his quickness for his size on the interior pic.twitter.com/Il4PRSCfaq — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2024

Mario Cristobal stopped by to congratulate Brandon Dorlus pic.twitter.com/nAm9uCXNbz — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 31, 2024

Khyree Jackson pbu pic.twitter.com/4RlosWOcOh — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 30, 2024

Khyree Jackson is such a smooth mover. Doesn’t even look like he’s going top speed and finds another gear. pic.twitter.com/qV3TzcgtHS — Gino Cammilleri (@GC24_Football) January 30, 2024

Khyree Jackson vs Quez Walker with Sam Hartman throwing pic.twitter.com/ZfS1azxHOX — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 30, 2024

Tez Walker vs Khyree Jackson pic.twitter.com/KVLhyY6mBB — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) January 30, 2024

Khyree Jackson not practicing today pic.twitter.com/cVQwh7d1Xm — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 31, 2024

First time I’ve spotted Khyree Jackson, pretty sure he was here yesterday, but I never got to watch him. That’s a tall man right there. pic.twitter.com/WUuH7DMTEP — Cardiac Cats (@cardiacatsbrand) January 31, 2024

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy says they were told by Alabama staffers in past that Khyree Jackson was best DB in their room. He was on fringe of invite if he entered last year’s draft due to 6-3 and expected 4.3 speed. Colorado game basically locked it this year. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 30, 2024

Great brawl here at the bottom of your screen — here’s Rice WR Luke McCaffery taking on Oregon Safety Evan Williams on a TE screen. I love Williams’ physicality, he’s always in the right place. Makes a lot of plays in the run game from deep. Another Safety to watch. pic.twitter.com/dQHAauf2hY — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) January 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire