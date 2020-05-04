Clamoring for baseball? Korea's top professional baseball league, the KBO, begins its regular season tomorrow at 2 p.m., which is 1 a.m. Tuesday our time.

ESPN will televise six KBO games per week starting tonight when the NC Dinos take on the Samsung Lions. A total of four ex-Phillies play for the five teams with televised games this week.

Aaron Altherr is on the roster of the NC Dinos, though he is not currently listed anywhere on their outfield depth chart. His salary is $800,000, according to the team's website.

Ben Lively and David Buchanan are on the pitching staff of the Samsung Lions. Lively is set to earn $500,000 and Buchanan $600,000.

And former Phils outfielder Hyun-Soo Kim plays for the LG Twins. He has been extremely productive since returning to Korea, hitting .362 with a 1.013 OPS, 20 homers and 101 RBI in 2018, then .304 last season. Kim is set to earn about $1.2 million.

How popular is Kim in Korea? There is a theme song and music video dedicated to him.

More details here on the KBO's re-opening, including changes to its format for 2020.

Subscribe and rate the Phillies Talk podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / Art19 / YouTube



More on the Phillies

Handful of ex-Phillies set to begin their seasons tomorrow in Korea originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia