Handful of Alabama players listed as ‘important’ to national CFP race

Regardless of all the good that happened in 2022, Alabama’s inability to make the College Football Playoffs renders it a disappointment in the eyes of many Crimson Tide fans. Nick Saban looks to compete for another national title in 2023, but will need help from some key players.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently put together a top 25 ranking that recognizes college football players from all across the country, which are important to the College Football Playoffs race on a national level.

Alabama has a few players featured, including a full positional unit.

First, at No. 23 is outside linebacker Dallas Turner.

Dallas Turner (No. 23)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“The bar for star power is high in Tuscaloosa, and it looked like Turner was well on the way to clearing it as a true freshman. His 8.5 sacks (and seven sacks created for teammates) made him an almost unfair complement to Will Anderson Jr. But in 2022, both Anderson’s and Turner’s production fell as a mediocre-by-Bama-standards run defense kept opponents on schedule more and opposing quarterbacks made a lot quicker drops and quicker passes. Turner’s sack rate fell from 4.7% to 1.4%, his sack total from 8.5 to four (despite far more pass rush attempts), with four sacks created for others.”

Dallas Turner has some pretty big shoes to fill with Anderson gone. However, he’s certainly up for the challenge. Flashes of greatness were seen from Turner in 2022, but some mistakes were evident due to being so young and inexperienced. Alabama will lean on Turner heavily over the course of the 2023 season.

Next … a wide receiver

Ja’Corey Brooks (No. 17)

“With Bryce Young gone and Bama looking at an uncertain QB situation, the new starter of choice will need more upside at the WR position, and while Burton was last year’s receiving leader, Brooks (674 yards, 17.3 per catch, 2.3 yards per route run) likely had the most potential. He’s got the pedigree for a huge breakout year, but it needs to come immediately.”

Alabama fans have been spoiled with flashy wide receiver play for quite some time now. In 2022, the whole positional group seemed to regress. With a new offensive coordinator and some contributing receivers returning, perhaps 2023 will be different. Brooks is expected to serve a large role on the offense.

Next … a positional group to watch

The quarterbacks (No. 5)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“It was certainly a red flag that, after a spring pitting 2022 backup Milroe against redshirt freshman (and top-40 recruit) Simpson, Nick Saban and new coordinator Tommy Rees elected to bring in Buchner from the transfer portal. Rees worked with Buchner at Notre Dame, but only briefly thanks to a shoulder injury that cost Buchner all but four games. “We know Milroe is incredibly mobile, we know Buchner has massive upside (which he flashed amid some spectacular catastrophes last season), and we know Simpson has both mobility and a big arm. We don’t know who the best option for Bama is yet, though. Do Saban and Rees?”

There are still more questions than answers with the quarterback situation at Alabama, despite the season being just weeks away at the time of publishing this. This Crimson Tide team is loaded with talent, but it will all come down to if the offense has consistent quarterback play to rely on.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire