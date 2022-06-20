Right-hander Sergio Romo could interest Red Sox after being DFA'd by Mariners

Tomase: This reliever could interest Sox after being DFA'd by Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the Red Sox can acquire James Norwood and then designate him for assignment a day later, maybe they can show interest in a much more proven reliever with ties to Chaim Bloom -- Sergio Romo.

The 39-year-old former Giants All-Star and Rays closer was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday in the midst of a disastrous June.

After allowing only one run in his first eight appearances, Romo fell apart over the last three weeks, allowing 13 hits and 12 runs, including six homers, in just 6.1 innings. Outside of a pair of scoreless outings against the Red Sox, he was a disaster, posting a 17.05 ERA.

The Red Sox obviously have no interest in that particular pitcher, but there's reason to believe Romo's worth a look. For one, he has already returned from a sore shoulder this year to post excellent numbers, allowing just one run in six May appearances.

For another, the 39-year-old knows Bloom from their days in Tampa, where Romo arrived after a terrible start with the Dodgers in 2017 to post a 1.47 ERA in 25 appearances. A year later he saved 25 games before heading across the state to Miami in free agency.

For yet another, he's battle-tested. He owns three World Series rings from his days with the Giants, including the final out of the 2012 Fall Classic vs. the Tigers, and has posted a lifetime playoff ERA of 3.46 in 30 appearances.

Finally, the right-hander could have some value on a staff that includes fellow sidewinder John Schreiber, who has been a revelation. The two pitch from similar arm angles, and Romo has carved out a 15-year career despite barely breaking 85 mph.

Both pitchers rely primarily on a slider, though Schreiber can at least pair it with a 94-mph fastball. Romo, by comparison, has only thrown six four-seam fastballs all year.

It's entirely possible that the feisty right-hander has reached the end of the line, in which case he can retire with three rings. But if there's anything left in the tank, he's making $2 million and unlikely to be claimed, which means he could be signed for the prorated minimum.

Given the struggles of middle relievers like Hirokazu Sawamura, Ryan Brasier, and Hansel Robles this year, it couldn't hurt to look.