‘Right-hand man’: Longtime captain Matthew Slater signing on to Patriots staff, report says

The days of Matthew Slater flying down NFL sidelines on kicks and punt returns are over. But the longtime Patriots captain and special teams ace isn’t leaving Foxboro, according to a new report.

The 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champ has signed on for a full-time role on new head coach Jerod Mayo’s staff, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Reiss writes that Slater had other opportunities elsewhere but will serve as the “right-hand man” for his former teammate and first-year head coach.

According to the report, Slater will be a close confidant, serving as a “sounding board” for football operations and provide assistance in “people development.”

Slater and Mayo both entered the NFL as part of the 2008 draft class. Mayo was drafted with the 10th overall pick while Slater came to New England in the 5th round.

Reiss writes that once Mayo decided to pursue a career in coaching, he told Slater it was “one of his dreams” for them to work together,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

