Hand injury forces Bird out of Monaco E-Prix

Sam Bird has withdrawn from the Monaco E-Prix following a crash in first practice.

The NEOM McLaren driver locked up on the approach to Sainte Devote in the final 10 minutes of the session, and made contact with the right side wall in the run-off area. While it didn’t appear to be a major hit at the time, Brid could be seen checking his hand after he got out the car.

Now the team has released a statement saying Bird is en route to hospital for an X-ray, and that the team’s reserve driver, 19-year-old Taylor Barnard – who was quickest in the rookie practice session at the Misano E-Prix two weeks ago – will be stepping in for the rest of the day.

“The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team can confirm that Sam Bird will not be participating for the remainder of the Monaco E-Prix,” said the statement. “Following his on-track incident, there are signs of a potential hand injury, which needs further medical attention. Sam will be going to hospital for an x-ray to help clarify the nature of the injury.

“As a result, and pending approval from the FIA, Taylor Barnard will be stepping in for Sam for the remainder of the event, driving the #8 car for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

“The team are already preparing the #8 car ready in time for FP2 following the damage.

“Further updates will be provided via the team when these become available.”

Bird, a driver in Formula E since the first season a decade ago, has only missed two other races in the series’ history. He didn’t race in the Cape Town E-Prix last year after a crash in qualifying, while technical problems forced him off the grid moments before the second Jakarta E-Prix race last June.

Story originally appeared on Racer